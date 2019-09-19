Real Estate

The Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (9/21-22)

Including a Mount Pleasant Victorian and a groovy 1950s Cape Cod in Takoma Park.

Written by
Published on
Photos courtesy of Bright MLS.

Kent

4901 Klingle St NW, Washington, DC 20016

Where: 4901 Klingle St., NW
How much: $2,995,000
When: Sunday, September 22 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because it has a giant open kitchen—with built-in wine storage—that’s perfect for entertaining. The massive home is almost 7,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms (six full, two half) and sits on a corner lot with a two-car garage.

Mount Pleasant

1752 Lamont St NW, Washington, DC 20010

Where: 1752 Lamont St., NW
How much: $1,650,000
When: Saturday, September 21 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: The four-story Victorian is on a tree-covered block—plus it has two decks and a back patio. Its modern interior includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms, hardwood floors, and fireplaces in both the living room and master suite.

Petworth

4329 3rd St NW, Washington, DC 20011

Where: 4329 3rd St., NW
How much: $889,000
When: Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: Because this updated four-bedroom rowhouse includes wide-plank floors, quartz countertops, and a front porch and back deck. Also: the lower-level has Airbnb potential with its own rear access, a bedroom, full-bath, and kitchenette.

Takoma Park, Md.

7512 Jackson Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912

Where: 7512 Jackson Ave.
How much: $675,000
When: Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM
Why: Because this groovy 1950s Cape Cod—with three bedrooms and two baths—has been updated with eco-friendly energy-efficient appliances and bamboo flooring. Exposed beams throughout, and a Spanish tile feature wall are also draws.

H Street Corridor

1508 F St NE #6, Washington, DC 20002

Where: 1508 F St., NE, #6
How much: $474,900
When: Sunday, September 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM
Why: This brand-new condo has a full bath attached to both of its bedrooms, a modern interior, and hardwoods throughout. Plus, two private balconies make great settings for Sunday coffee.

More:
Michaela Althouse
Michaela Althouse
Editorial Fellow

Michaela Althouse is an editorial fellow for the Washingtonian. Her previous work has been featured in Philadelphia Magazine and Technical.ly.

