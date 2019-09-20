The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC

Bought by: Fritz Brogan, restaurateur.

Listed: $2,749,000.

Sold: $2,575,000.

Days on market: 47.

Where: Spring Valley.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 6,000 square feet, with six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a pool, a wine cellar, and four fireplaces.

Bought by: Sam Stein, senior politics editor at HuffPost, and Jessica Leinwand, an associate general counsel at Facebook.

Listed: $1,549,000.

Sold: $1,565,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and baths plus a large master walk-in closet, library, deck, grassy back yard, and stone patio.

Bought by: Phil Mattingly, CNN reporter.

Listed: $1,185,000.

Sold: $1,220,000.

Days on market: 8.

Where: Chevy Chase DC.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths, with a screened porch, in-law suite, and big landscaped yard.

Bought by: Kenneth Bowersox, astronaut turned NASA exec.

Listed: $1,230,000.

Sold: $1,230,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Navy Yard.

Style: Townhouse.

Bragging points: A few blocks from the riverfront, with four bedrooms and baths, a roof deck, and a two-car garage.

Maryland

Bought by: Del Quentin Wilber, Los Angeles Times reporter.

Listed: $999,000.

Sold: $999,000.

Days on market: 36.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and three baths, plus a sunroom, a flagstone terrace, and two rec rooms.

Virginia

Bought by: Roy Schwartz, president of Axios, and his wife, Kelly, an actress.

Listed: $2,449,000.

Sold: $2,370,000.

Days on market: 77.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: New construction with five bedrooms, seven baths, two gas fireplaces, an elevator, Wolf kitchen appliances, and a walk-in pantry.

Sold by: Danny Boice, former CEO of the embattled tech startup Trustify.

Listed: $1,499,000.

Sold: $1,390,000.

Days on market: 9.

Where: Alexandria.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a two-bath master suite, a home theater with surround sound, and an outdoor kitchen.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the September 2019 issue of Washingtonian.