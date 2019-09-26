Trickling Springs Creamery Is Abruptly Closing

Trickling Springs Creamery, a popular supplier of dairy products to shops and restaurants in the DC area, is abruptly closing its doors according to the Record Herald. The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania-based business, which operates kiosks at Union Market and Eastern Market, announced on their Facebook page that they’re shutting down plant operations on Friday, September 27 after 18 years.

Director of Marketing Joe Miller tells Washingtonian that the DC operations at Union Market and Eastern Market, which largely sell ice cream, “will stay open for the time being.” Meanwhile retailers like Whole Foods and Mom’s Organic Market that carry Trickling Springs milks, butters, cheeses, yogurts, and frozen products will get final shipments tomorrow. Miller declined to comment on why Trickling Springs is closing.

The creamery, which sourced dairy from around 30 farms, prided itself on having strict standards about how the grassfed cows were raised and treated, and how the dairy was processed (i.e. no additives). They also introduced a certified-organic line of products, and sold some of their milks in reusable glass bottles.

Miller says all of the farm partners have been notified and hopes they are able to find other creameries and milk processors.

“We appreciate the support and all those that have reached out to us that have express our love for our product,” says Miller. “We really enjoyed the opportunity we had to serve the milk to the community.”

