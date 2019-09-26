Food

Trickling Springs Creamery Is Abruptly Closing

The Union Market and Eastern Market kiosks remain open for now.

Written by
| Published on
Trickling Springs Creamery is abruptly closing. Photograph courtesy of Trickling Springs

Trickling Springs Creamery, a popular supplier of dairy products to shops and restaurants in the DC area, is abruptly closing its doors according to the Record Herald. The Chambersburg, Pennsylvania-based business, which operates kiosks at Union Market and Eastern Market, announced on their Facebook page that they’re shutting down plant operations on Friday, September 27 after 18 years.

Director of Marketing Joe Miller tells Washingtonian that the DC operations at Union Market and Eastern Market, which largely sell ice cream, “will stay open for the time being.” Meanwhile retailers like Whole Foods and Mom’s Organic Market that carry Trickling Springs milks, butters, cheeses, yogurts, and frozen products will get final shipments tomorrow. Miller declined to comment on why Trickling Springs is closing.

The creamery, which sourced dairy from around 30 farms, prided itself on having strict standards about how the grassfed cows were raised and treated, and how the dairy was processed (i.e. no additives). They also introduced a certified-organic line of products, and sold some of their milks in reusable glass bottles. 

Miller says all of the farm partners have been notified and hopes they are able to find other creameries and milk processors.

“We appreciate the support and all those that have reached out to us that have express our love for our product,” says Miller.  “We really enjoyed the opportunity we had to serve the milk to the community.”

Don’t Miss Another New Restaurant—Get Our Food Newsletter

The latest in Washington’s food and drink scene.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day