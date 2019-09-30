Health

Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: September 30 – October 6

Written by
| Published on
Photograph courtesy of Shutterstock.

Wednesday

Get in some slow, easy steps this morning at the Wharf Walks get-together. Meet at the Velo Cafe at 7 AM to take off on a mile-long walk, after which you’ll get $1 off tea, coffee, or espresso.
730 B Maine Ave. SW

Friday

The first Friday of each month, anyone who is new to the Del Ray neighborhood in Alexandria (whether living or working there) is invited to grab a bike at Ascend Cycle’s 6:30 PM ride. Oh, you get a free glass of wine or champagne, too. Interested? Email info@ascendcycle.com.
2413 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria 

Saturday

Sweat DC is hosting its bi-annual Sweatfest 3.0 event today. Head to the Banneker Community Center fields at 10 AM for an outdoor cardio workout complete with live go-go music by UCB. There will also be a Sweatfast just for kids at 9 AM, and an after-party at Roy Boys.
2500 Georgia Ave. NW

If you’ll be at the Mount Vernon Triangle Freshfarm Market this morning, stop by the Vida Fitness booth for a free yoga class. The flow will be held outdoors and begins at 10 AM (bring your own mat).
499 I St. NW

Get Our Health Newsletter

How to stay fit, eat smart, and live well in Washington.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day