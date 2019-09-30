Washingtonian Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival 2019
11/14/2019
6:00 pm
Dock5 (1309 5th St NE, Washington, DC 20002)
ABOUT THE EVENT
Washingtonian is hosting its eighth annual Whiskey & Fine Spirits Festival on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Dock5. Attendees will enjoy an evening of sips of premium whiskey, scotch, bourbon, vodka, gin, tequila, and more along with delectable bites and fun activities. This event is 21+.
6 pm – VIP Admission
7 pm – General Admission
6 pm Entry: VIP Admission
$95.00
This early access ticket allows you one extra hour at the event! Please arrive at 6 pm for entry.
7 pm Entry: General Admission
$75.00
Enjoy three hours at the event with this ticket! Please arrive at 7 pm for entry into the event.
Event is 21+, and rain or shine. This event ticket is nonrefundable except where required by law.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law.
You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
