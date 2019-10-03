The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC

Sold by: Jeffrey J. Kimbell, president of the lobbying firm Jeffrey J. Kimbell & Associates.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,400,000.

Days on market: 25.

Where: Wesley Heights.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Seven bedrooms and bathrooms, with a professional-grade kitchen, a sunroom, a pool, and a garage that can accommodate a car lift.

Bought by: Karl Racine, DC attorney general.

Listed: $2,300,000.

Sold: $2,150,000.

Days on market: 228.

Where: Kent.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, with high ceilings, a library, a gym, and a dining room with a butler’s pantry.

Bought by: Michele Norris, former cohost of All Things Considered, and husband Broderick Johnson, senior of counsel at Covington & Burling.

Listed: $2,195,000.

Sold: $2,025,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Spring Valley.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and six baths, a two-car garage, a large stone patio and back yard, and a curving staircase.

Sold by: Peter Baker, chief White House correspondent for the New York Times, and Susan Glasser, staff writer at the New Yorker.

Listed: $1,799,000.

Sold: $1,760,000.

Days on market: 47.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: More than 5,100 square feet, with five levels, eight bedrooms, five baths, two parking spaces, and two roof decks.

Bought by: Aaron Silverman, the restaurateur behind Rose’s Luxury and Pineapple and Pearls.

Listed: $1,025,000.

Sold: $1,055,000.

Days on market: 3.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Rowhouse.

Bragging points: Built in 1900, with two bedrooms, three baths, a fireplace, a renovated kitchen, and a greenhouse.

Maryland

Bought by: Dalia Blass, director of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investment-management division, and husband David, a partner at Simpson Thacher.

Listed: $3,395,000.

Sold: $3,225,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Built in 1930 on more than a half acre, with six bedrooms, seven baths, three fireplaces, and a pool.

Virginia

Bought by: Christopher Lippman, a managing director at the Carlyle Group.

Listed: $2,595,000.

Sold: $2,443,000.

Days on market: 110.

Where: McLean.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and baths, with a gym, a billiards room, wine storage, and custom millwork.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the October 2019 issue of Washingtonian.