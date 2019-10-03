Bethesda

Where: 5317 Blackistone Rd.

How much: $1,495,000

When: Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM; Sunday, October 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: Because it has a sunroom and a screened-in porch, plus room for an au pair (or the in-laws) in the lower-level suite. In total, this house in the Westmoreland Hills neighborhood has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, lots of natural light, and a spacious yard.

Truxton Circle

Where: 1429 New Jersey Ave., NW

How much: $999,000

When: Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This luxurious three-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian rowhouse has been updated with heated tile floors, black stainless steel appliances, and unique lighting features throughout. You can also rent out the downstairs, which has its own full kitchen.

Alexandria

Where: 2500 Sanford St.

How much: $779,000

When: Sunday, October 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM

Why: This cute, red-brick Del Ray home was recently updated to include oak flooring, plus custom cabinets and granite countertops in the kitchen. Choose from three porches or a back patio for relaxing.

Southwest Waterfront

Where: 294 N St., SW

How much: $499,500

When: Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: Because it was designed by prominent mid-century modern architect Charles Goodman. The three-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse features hardwoods throughout, original 1960s details, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors connecting the living room to the back patio.

Dupont Circle

Where: 1526 17th St., NW, #209

How much: $365,000

When: Saturday, October 5 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM; Sunday, October 6 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Why: Because it’s in a charming Wardman building in Dupont’s historic district. The one-bedroom, one-bath condo also packs a surprising amount of storage—including three closets in the bedroom—into its 650-square-foot layout, and its nine-foot ceilings keep the place feeling light and airy.

