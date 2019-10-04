With NYBFW about to kickoff, we’ve been anxiously awaiting what dazzling looks will flutter down the runways . Every October and April the top bridal designers showcase their newest collections and this year we chatted with fashion expert and Azazie bridal designer Peter Hale Cooney to get the inside scoop before our newsfeeds fill with wow-worthy designs. Want to know what gorgeous looks will be slaying New York Bridal Fashion Week? Here are five 2020 wedding dress trends coming our way.

Modern Silhouettes

From jumpsuits (who doesn’t love a good jumpsuit?!) and two-piece dresses to bridal suiting , Cooney predicts a lot of unexpected silhouettes this season.

Colorful Designs We’ve seen a lot of color incorporated into wedding dresses over the last few seasons and Cooney expects this trend to march on full steam ahead. From barely-there pastels to bright and bold hues, he says color is one more way for brides to show off their personality on the big day.

Capes Galore

Replacing the traditional shrug, bolero or wrap, we’ve been loving the caped looks over the last few seasons, and Cooney says capes will yet again make a splash, perhaps even taking over as “the new veil.”

Nods to ’60s and ’70s Glamour

Easy breezy silhouettes are sure to take the runway, Cooney says. From Woodstock-inspired frocks to the glamour dresses of Studio 54, these vintage looks (with a modern twist!) are ready to have their moment.

Volume on Volume

We’ve seen a lot of voluminous shapes in ready-to-wear and Cooney predicts we’ll see the same popping up at NYBFW, including interesting fabric manipulation and treatments, which means the bigger the better for 2020 wedding dresses.

Join the conversation!