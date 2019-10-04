What I’m Wearing: An Account Manager With a Colorful Fashion Instagram

Cameron Giles spends most of her time at her desk in Alexandria, working as an account manager and buyer at Amify, where she works with third-party sellers on Amazon. More recently, though, Giles has started spending more time in front of the camera, while her fiancé captures her favorite outfits for her Instagram account/style blog, Whimsicam.

The 26-year-old New Jersey-native has lived in Navy Yard for two years and, with a background in retail buying at Saks Fifth Avenue and Bluemercury, describes her sense of style as feminine, whimsical (hence, the blog title), and bold. “I love color, print, textures and always go for the novelty piece over a basic.”

What I’m wearing in this photo

Orange jumpsuit, Vintage; pink shoes, Lulus.

Fashion icon

“Iris Apfel, because she is a maximalist like me, a geriatric celebrity, and she also knows how to negotiate a bargain. I hope I can be this cool in my nineties.”

Interview outfit

“I always try to go for a colorful, yet professional dress, so that I am memorable—as opposed to the typical black or suit business outfit. I remember when I interviewed for my Saks job, I wore a red and blue floral Shoshanna dress after debating for hours over something more conservative—but it worked!”

Commuting style strategy

“My office is very casual—think yoga clothes—but I try to stick to my normal dressy self. In previous roles, I wore sneakers on the Metro and changed into heels every day. Nowadays, I just opt for a stylish pair of flats and skip the heels. I stalk cute backpacks on the Metro in order to find things that are functional for carrying a computer but still stylish. I currently have an olive-and-white-striped Herschel backpack that I saw on a fellow commuter.”

Favorite item of clothing

“I bought several fall pieces on sale at the beginning of the summer that I have been waiting to break out. I’m particularly excited to wear an oversized, baby-blue, faux fur jacket by Cinq á Sept.”

Favorite place to shop in time

“The Hive and Shoe Hive in Alexandria have all my favorite brands, and Mission Edit is an online boutique based in Arlington that always has unique edits and brands I haven’t seen before. I used to work in Georgetown and would always peruse Hu’s Wear for the latest trends and, of course, I’m a die-hard Kate Spade shopper. For non-fashion, I love Steadfast Supply in Navy Yard because they have the most amazing assortment of local brands and products, plus fun classes!”

Favorite fashion trend

“I am very excited about feathers for fall because of my love of texture. I also love the quilted and patchwork styles I’m seeing since I learned how to sew via quilting. I love that it is now in-vogue.”

Least favorite fashion trend

“There are several: square-toe shoes, kitten heels, biker shorts, and the Bottega Veneta pouch bag that all the influencers are raving about. I personally think its uninteresting and has been so over-broadcasted. I saw an article recently about the uninfluenced affect—items that actually lose appeal because of their influencer promotion. The Bottega bag is one of those items for me.”

Best bargain you’ve found in DC

“I just got a great Kate Spade dress in near-mint condition for a third of the original price at Secondi in Dupont and have found great pieces there over the years. I’m always trying to shop more vintage and secondhand.”

Blue peplum, Anthropologie; shorts, Ralph Lauren; shoes, Steve Madden

