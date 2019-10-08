Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in September

#10
Where: 3911 Thornapple St., Chevy Chase
How much: $2,850,000
This six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath Colonial was originally built in 1928 and is spread out over nearly 2,200 square-feet.
#9
Where: 3241 Woodland Dr., NW
How much: $2,850,000
Sold in a court-ordered bankruptcy sale, this house in Massachusetts Avenue Heights has seven bedrooms, five full baths, and four half-baths, as well as three fireplaces, a library, and a backyard pool and stone terrace.
#8
Where: 6455 W Langley Ln., McLean
How much: $3,000,000
No photos were available, but the nearly 5,500-square-foot contemporary house has five bedrooms and bathrooms and sits on almost 1.5 acres of land.
#7
Where: 1026 Founders Ridge Ln., McLean
How much: $3,200,000
You’ll find seven bedrooms, eight full baths, and two half-baths in this home, located in The Reserve community. The house also has a two-story foyer, a home theater, an exercise studio, an above-garage guest suite, a backyard patio with a fire pit, and a master suite with custom walk-in closets, separate bathrooms, and a private balcony and sitting area.
#6
Where: 23 W Irving St., Chevy Chase
How much: $3,400,000
Built in 1914, the Colonial has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a basement in-law suite, a media room and an exercise room, and a master suite with its own sitting room.
#5
Where: 8317 Woodlea Mill Rd., McLean
How much: $3,700,000
This 11,487-square-foot stone mansion has six bedrooms, seven full baths, and three half-baths, as well as a media room, a game room, an exercise studio, two kitchens, six fireplaces, a sunroom with an indoor grill, a terrace with an outdoor fireplace, and a pond with a gazebo.
#4
Where: 1609 22nd St., NW
How much: $4,250,000
This 1907 Beaux Arts townhome in Kalorama was used as an embassy, so its layout is a little weird—with only one full bathroom, and a kitchenette on each of its four levels. It also has three half-baths and eight rooms that can be used as bedrooms. There are fireplaces on each level and three parking spaces.
#3
Where: 7124 Fairfax Rd., Bethesda
How much: $4,700,000
This Craftsman comes with six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half-baths, a wrap-around terrace, a music room, an exercise room, and a landscaped backyard with a pond.
#2
Where: 3150 South St., NW, PH #1D
How much: $6,500,000
Located at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, the penthouse has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a wine room, two terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the Potomac and the Kennedy Center.
#1
Where: 1142 Langley Ln., McLean
How much: $8,575,000
This 9,000-square-footer in Langley Farms has six bedrooms, six full bathrooms, three half-baths, five fireplaces, a four-car garage, and a pool.
Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.