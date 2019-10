The Washington Mystics didn’t have time to plan a huge celebration after their thrilling WNBA Finals win Thursday–all the players had to leave to join their international teams. So they hosted a hastily assembled rally at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Congress Heights, which will have to hold fans over until next spring’s victory parade. Our photographer Evy Mages was there.

