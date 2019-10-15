Things to Do

These Very DC Bars Are Showing the Nationals Game AND the Democratic Debate Tonight

Politically-obsessed Nats fans, this is for you.

Written by
| Published on
Best food Nationals Park 2019
George grabs a cold one at Bluejacket Brewery near Nationals Park. Photo by Jeff Elkins

It’s safe to say there’s a lot going on in DC tonight. The Nationals are playing Game 4 of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, while the Democrats are holding the fourth primary debate. Both start around 8 PM. Luckily for you, these DC bars will be showing both the Nats game and the debate—plus happy hour deals, because, DC.

Stoney’s
1433 P St., NW
The Logan Circle hangout will show the Nationals game (with sound) on the first floor of the bar, while the debate will be shown upstairs. However, the bar warns there might be some Nats fan overflow on the second floor depending on how many people show up. Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 PM, so you can snack on $10 wings or $5 rail drinks and house wine ahead of game/debate time.

Union Pub
201 Massachusetts Ave., NE
Politically-minded viewers can head over to this pub near Union Station, where the debate will be played with full sound at the bar. The Nationals game will also be showing on a number of screens without sound (though who knows, things could change). From 5 PM until close, the bar will offer $13 Bud Light pitchers and drink specials themed for baseball and political fans.

Nellie’s Sports Bar
900 U St., NW
No need to pick at Nellie’s – the debate and the Nationals game will be playing on multiple TVs. Deals like $15 buckets of Budweiser and Bud Light will be available all night. If you’re still seeking entertainment, there’s drag bingo at 7 PM.

The Midlands
3333 Georgia Ave., NW
This spacious beer garden hosts a two-for-one watch party tonight, complete with $5 pints of Mermaid Pilsner and festive drinks like $5 hot mulled cider. Plus, local drafts are buy one, get one from 4 to 7 PM.

Ivy & Coney
1537 7th St., NW
The unassuming Shaw sports bar will play the Nationals game with sound all evening. Depending on how busy it gets, the debate might be relegated to subtitles-only. Happy hour runs from 4 to 7 PM, with cheap eats like a $5 Coney Dog and Miller Lite combo.

The Crown and Crow
1317 14th St., NW
The Victorian-themed hangout will be showing the debate in the front bar and the Nats game in the back. Happy hour starts at 5 PM and runs until 8 PM – the perfect time to pregame.

Don’t Miss DC’s Best Events: Get Our Things to Do Newsletter

Arts, culture, and things to do in DC.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Madeline Rundlett
Editorial Fellow

Madeline Rundlett is an editorial fellow for Washingtonian. She previously covered All-Met sports for the Washington Post and was an editorial intern at The Hill. Madeline graduated from the George Washington University with a degree in Political Communication in 2019.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day