November 2019 Crossword Answer Key

Across
1. Destroy, as documents
6. They may be brown or amber
10. Place for a plaice
13. 2020 hopeful
19. Beyond’s partner
20. The ___ Locker
21. Ending for dash or body
22. President after Garfield
23. DC show about a politician who moonlights as a computer tech?
26. Just
27. Spacious
28. Noncommittal response
30. Wild goat of the Alps
31. Worries (about)
33. Parts of Harry Potter costumes
34. Take for ___ (bamboozle)
36. DC show about a poetry group who live together?
39. Mall events
42. ___ It Romantic (2019 rom-com starring Rebel Wilson)
43. Removes from office
44. Discontinued iPods
45. One less than quadri-
46. Hush-hush org.
47. Alex of Webster
49. Philosopher Kierkegaard
50. One of Obi-Wan’s portrayers
51. Harm
53. Take the time to enjoy
54. “Got ___?” (question asked during an online debate)
55. Marching critters
56. Gym freebie
57. Jouster’s weapon
58. Declares reprehensible
61. DC show with secret dossiers about Bush 43’s life?
65. Woods on a green
66. Avoid capture by
67. Volvic rival
68. Weak, as an excuse
70. Neiman of sports art
71. Little birds
72. Became opaque, as car windows
77. Song played on a bugle
78. Aaron or Daniel
79. Title role for Geena
80. “I ___ Man of Constant Sorrow”
81. ___ blond (hair color)
82. Addams and Austen, for two
83. “Calm down!”
84. Washington Post Magazine crossword writer Birnholz
85. Salon staff
87. DC show whose soundtrack includes “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face”?
90. Was very angry
91. Utterly doomed
92. Quick attacks
93. Like people around a campfire
95. Dangerous place to dance
97. Beating thing
99. Plaza Hotel girl
101. DC show featuring atrocious window decor?
106. Attached, as a merit badge
107. Congresswoman from NYC
108. Carter of Gimme a Break!
109. “___ Little Prayer” (Dionne Warwick hit)
110. Rent payer
111. They rush for TDs
112. Fence feature
113. Reporter with the military
Down
1. “Uncle” in a red-white-and-blue hat
2. Insecure channel
3. Capitals great Langway
4. Highest of the Himalayas
5. Punish at work, maybe
6. “I’d like to say something . . .”
7. Pal of Peppermint Patty
8. Do it wrong
9. Old-fashioned soft-drink brand
10. Burns
11. Some Downton Abbey characters
12. 2 ___ (pizza place)
13. Neighbor of Nigeria
14. “What ___ the odds?”
15. Big step
16. DC show with chefs and their chicken dishes?
17. Be amazing
18. Antelope with straight horns
24. Nothing to write home about
25. Watches over, as a flock
29. Moneymaker
31. Bob who directed Cabaret
32. Charge
33. Attended
35. Beck’s “Where ___ At”
36. Rearmost
37. ___ Glen (Red Line station)
38. Zing memorably
39. Time out?
40. Half-conscious state
41. Diving pitch
44. Book like Beloved
47. Sexpert Alfred
48. Total (abbr.)
49. Showed past the foyer
50. Chao in the cabinet
52. Strangers weirdly trying to interact with you
53. Places to catnap
54. Nissan since 1992
56. Strong string
58. River features
59. Division for the O’s
60. DC show about a news anchor who never smiles?
62. Some (but not all) wear capes
63. Numbers like 10 and 20
64. ___ Artois (Belgian beer)
69. Food that Virginia is famous for
71. Is unacceptable
72. Big computer key
73. Blab
74. Catania once on DC Council
75. Amherst coll.
76. Gasp after a marathon
78. Rec room, often
79. It won Best Picture over American Graffiti
82. Vance or Graham
83. Hebrew for “life”
84. Snobbishness
86. Former Chevrolet model
87. Subjects
88. Ingredient in a small cake
89. Model/businesswoman Kloss
91. Beat
93. Cornel or Kanye
94. Protected from the wind
96. Psychologically damage
97. Sentinel’s command
98. Fanning of Maleficent
100. Kid, half the time
102. Teachers’ org.
103. Collar
104. Turn turquoise, perhaps
105. Pathetic