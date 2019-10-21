MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

LECTURE Get into the Halloween spirit and hear Slavic tales about the journey to the netherworld from folklorist Philippa Rappoport of George Washington University, whose talk on Monday at the Bier Baron Tavern is the latest in the Profs & Pints series. The lore sheds light on the beliefs about women and magic, which persist in modern-day spiritual practices as well. $12 in advance or $15 at the door, 6 PM.

BOOKS How well do you know the Constitution? University of Baltimore School of Law Professor Kim Wehle breaks it all down in How to Read the Constitution and Why, explaining the powers of the President, the checks and balances across the three branches of government, and the importance of protecting this defining document for our government. She’ll lay out all the facts at Kramerbooks. Free, 6:30 PM.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22

MUSEUMS The National Geographic Museum is celebrating women with its new exhibit “Women: A Century of Change.” Marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the show will highlight women from over 30 countries. See images of dancers in the streets in Brazil, protesters in West Virginia, the Holi ceremony in India, and other photographs illustrating womanhood in various cultures. Don’t miss the portraits of notable Americans like Nancy Pelosi and Oprah Winfrey. Through Spring 2020. $15.

BASEBALL If you hadn’t heard, the Nationals have made it to the World Series (yep, you read that right.) This week, they’ll play the Astros, who beat out the Yankees in the ALCS. If you can’t travel to Houston for Games 1 and 2, head over to Nationals Park to watch the games on the NatsHD scoreboard. Select food vendors will be open for business, just like a real game. Free (claim tickets here). Center Field Gate opens at 7 PM; first pitch will be at 8:08 PM on Tuesday and 8:07 PM on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

BOOKS Stephanie Land recounts her struggles as a single mom on a shoestring budget in her memoir, Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive. From an unplanned pregnancy to the challenges of applying for food stamps and subsidized housing, Land describes how hard work doesn’t always result in escaping poverty. She will speak at the Arlington Public Library. Free, 7 PM.

MUSIC Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has written a few charting pop songs like “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys.” Her most recent album, Stranger Songs, was inspired by the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, with lyrics written from different characters’ points of view. She’ll play those songs—plus her pop hits—at the Lincoln Theatre. $55, 8 PM.