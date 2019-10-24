With the World Series coming to Washington for the first time since 1933, the city has been overrun with overjoyed fans showing off Nats pride (or, ahem, #Natitude). Here are our favorites so far, with skeletons in jerseys, horses in hats, people in shark costumes, and more.
hey @Nationals #FINISHTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/LCB5rhwdfH
— Captain (@CapsPup) October 22, 2019
Wee Man George is hoping for another Curly W tonight!😍🐴⚾️💞 #weemangeorge #georgetheminihorse #equinerescueleague #keepingthepromise #minihorsesofinstagram #washingtonnationals #ibackthenats #mlb #baseball #homerun #natitude #worldseries #gonats #allnats #finishthefight #mydccool #curlyw ⚾️
Our giant #babyshark (Carcharocles megalodon) and staff are cheering on the @Nationals in their first game of the #WorldSeries tonight! You can doo-doo, doo, doo, doo doo it! #StayInTheFight 🦈 pic.twitter.com/7FoVBuIio4
— Smithsonian's NMNH (@NMNH) October 22, 2019
Our Panda Pal 🐼 is showing off some sweet moves and getting pumped for Game 2 ⚾️. Wear @nationals gear to the Zoo during the #WorldSeries and get 20% off retail & attractions. Astros gear? 🤔 All team pride is honored! #Natitude #StayIntheFight #GoNats #DCPride @fonznationalzoo
Hey @astros,
That diamond you play baseball on?
DC put it on the map.
Go @Nationals!#FINISHTHEFIGHT pic.twitter.com/L0YlOpuvml
— Council of DC (@councilofdc) October 22, 2019
It’s time! Cheering on my @nationals in the #worldseries!!! ⚾️❤️💙⚾️🦈 . . . #3melonsbakeshop #cookieart #cookies #decoratedcookies #cookiesofinstagram #instacookies #cookier #woodstockva #shenandoahvalley #virginia #shoplocal #edibleart #discoverwoodstockva #cookieoftheday #scherzday #babyshark #natitude #winthefight #stayinthefight #nationals
It’s Going Down! Come Cheer on the Boys @nationals Starting Tomorrow, Games on All TVs with Sound . . . . #YourNeighborhoodBar #HappyHourUntil8pm #WashingtonNationals #NatsBaseball #Natitude #WorldSeries2019 #Nationals #HoustonAstros #TheHaymakerDC #NatsWins #MLB #FunBarSigns
Everyone at @WNCathedral is rooting for the @Nationals — even all 10.647 pipes of the organ! @88_gparra #Natitude #WorldSeries #babyshark pic.twitter.com/8vgwJtQIoB
— Washington National Cathedral (@WNCathedral) October 22, 2019