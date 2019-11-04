Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: November 4 – 10

Wednesday

F45 Training is opening a location in Tysons, and to celebrate, it will host an outdoor lunch break workout today at The Boro. Show up at 12 PM ready to go for the 45-minute workout.

1640 Boro Pl., McLean

Thursday

Take a free TKO class at the U Street Vida location. The 30-minute kickboxing class will begin at 5:15 PM.

1612 U St. NW

Friday

Join Fitness Snob Studio as you check out some of the workout spots along the Rhode Island Avenue stretch. Today’s workout will be a 6 PM power training class at the gym Kaaos, where you’ll do moves like deadlifts, squats, and bench presses.

2304 Rhode Island Ave. NE

Saturday

Head to the 14th Street Lululemon store for a free power flow led by CorePower instructors. The 50-minute class will kick off at 9 AM—make sure to bring your own mat.

1925 14th St. NW

Sunday

The spinning studio Cycled! in Silver Spring will host an open house today. Check out the space and get in a complimentary workout—just make sure to reserve your bike ahead of time.

1110 Ripley St., Silver Spring

