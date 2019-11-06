Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in October

#10
Where: 2121 S St. NW
How much: $3,000,000
This five-bedroom, four-bath, two-half bath townhouse was home to the original site of the private girls’ school Holton-Arms. Today, it has two fireplaces, an outdoor terrace, parking for two cars, and a rooftop deck with views of the Washington Monument.
#9
Where: 1222 Stuart Robeson Dr., McLean
How much: $3,200,000
The original portion of this six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bath home was built in 1870, and has been updated to include amenities like three fireplaces, a three-car garage, a home theater, a wine room, a guest suite, and a screened porch overlooking the saltwater pool.
#8
Where: 1933 Rockingham St., McLean
How much: $3,215,000
This Nantucket-style home has six bedrooms, six full baths, and two half-baths, as well as five fireplaces, a game room, a home gym, and several outdoor seating areas.
#7
Where: 18490 Blueridge Mountain Rd., Bluemont
How much: $3,300,000
Built in 1913, this five bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home sits on 134 acres overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. It also has two carriage homes with two bedrooms each, a gym, a wine cellar, a heated pool, basketball and tennis courts, and a hunting cabin with a shooting range.
#6
Where: 4 Quincy St., Chevy Chase
How much: $3,495,000
This home has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths, as well as a detached two-car garage, three fireplaces, a home gym, and a covered back porch.
#5
Where: 4636 Hawthorne Ln. NW
How much: $3,525,000
Built in 1937, this six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath home in Palisades has a gym, a home theater, five fireplaces, multiple balconies, and a large backyard that includes a loggia leading to the pool.
#4
Where: 3911 Bradley Ln., Chevy Chase
How much: $3,550,000
This 1895 mansion sits on 1.36 acres of land and has 10 bedrooms, nine-and-a-half baths, a ballroom, a three-car garage, three fireplaces, a wine room, and a pool in the backyard.
#3
Where: 5312 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
How much: $3,600,000
This house has almost an acre of land and comes with six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths, as well as a guest house, a heated saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen, a pergola with a fire pit, and a koi pond.
#2
Where: 5136 Palisade Ln. NW
How much: $4,950,000
Originally built in 1941, this Colonial has six bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths, multiple balconies, a screening room, four fireplaces, a covered patio, a screened porch, and a fire pit in the backyard.
#1
Where: 3306 O St. NW
How much: $7,700,000
This 1900 Colonial home in Georgetown has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, an exercise room, a two-car garage in addition to two extra parking spaces, and a landscaped backyard with a lap pool.
Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.