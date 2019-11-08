Where to Find Veterans Day Brunches and Specials Around DC

Restaurants around the DC-area are extending their brunch menus on Monday to commemorate Veterans Day. Many are also offering discounts and complimentary meals to retired and active duty members and their families. Here’s where you can treat a friend, family member, or support veterans’ causes.

All-Purpose

79 Potomac Ave., SE

The Capitol Riverfront location of the pizzeria is rolling out bottomless Monday brunch. For each pizza sold, $1 will go toward MTEC, a group focusing on medical solutions to prevent and treat active military and veterans.

Hours: 11 AM to 2:30 PM

The Occidental

1475 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Military members who present their ID at the historic downtown restaurant near the White House will receive 50-percent off their total bill.

Hours: 11:30 AM to 10 PM

12 Stories

75 District Square, SW

The hip rooftop cocktail bar at the Wharf is offering 50-percent off house spirits and beer for a maximum of $50. The offer is only good for military members with ID.

Hours: 4 PM to 2 AM

Crimson

627 H St., NW

This Southern-inspired diner and whiskey bar is offering a 25-percent discount during your next visit with a valid military ID.

Hours: 5 PM to 12 AM

Atlas Brew Works Tap Room

2052 West Virginia Ave., NE

Celebrate the long weekend and the return of seasonal Rowdy Rye Ale. Although service members always receive 10-percent off, the Tap Room is opening early and offering 20-percent off for all active and retired military members.

Hours: 1 PM to 8 PM

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

This Georgian restaurant is serving a special brunch Veterans Day. Try their take on eggs Benedict and a roasted lamb sandwich, or simply come in for the $6 mimosas.

Hours: 11:30 AM to 3 PM

Michael Schlow Restaurants

Multiple locations

All of restaurateur Michael Schlow’s DC-area eateries are offering their own specials for military members with IDs. Get a free order of tacos at Tico on 14th Street NW, a glass of Peroni at Alta Strada in Mount Vernon Square, and a burger with draft beer at Casolare in Glover Park. Also find half-off menu items at Alta Strada in Mosaic District as well as the Riggsby near Dupont Circle.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

The 14th street brasserie is thanking members of the military with a complimentary Burger Américain. Plus, Le Diplomate is donating all burger sales to the Wounded Warriors Project on Veterans Day. In addition, the restaurant will open on Monday for brunch hours.

Hours: 9:30 AM to 11 PM

Rex Management Restaurants

Multiple locations

Rex’s Family of Restaurants, including Bar Deco, Landini Brothers in Alexandria, and Fish Market, are is offering a year-round, group wide, 5 percent discount on all food for active military members, with a valid military ID.

Ambar and Buena Vida

All locations in DC, Virginia, and Maryland

Restaurateur Ivan Iricanin‘s Balkan eateries and Mexican restaurants will offer their popular bottomless brunch menus on Monday. Whether you’re in the mood for Balkan bread pudding or shrimp aguachiles, you can pay a fixed price (between $34 and $39 per person) for all-you-can-eat food plus a variety of cocktails.

The Palm

1225 19th St NW

The DC location is offering a 50-percent discount on entrees to all active duty military and veterans.