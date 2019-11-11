Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: November 11 – 17

Monday

In honor of Veteran’s Day, take a yoga class at The View of DC, which offers 360-degree views of the city. Class begins at 9 AM.

1201 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Wednesday

Head to the Navy Yard Vida location for a free Vida Xtreme class, which is a 45-minute workout without any breaks. Class begins at 5:30 PM.

1212 4th St. SE, #170

Friday

Check out a beginner’s yoga flow at Martha’s Table tonight. Bring a mat—class starts at 6:30 PM.

2375 Elvans Rd. SE

Saturday

Join Orangetheory on the roof of Union Market for an hour-long HIIT workout. Bring a towel, water, and a mat. Class begins at 10 AM, and it’s first-come, first-served.

1309 5th St. NE

Sunday

Cut Seven will host its Sweatgiving event today at Union Market’s Dock 5. Led by a live DJ, you’ll take on a HIIT-slash-sports conditioning class before stretching it out to hip-hop yoga. The workout begins at 11:30 AM.

1309 5th St. NE

