What I’m Wearing: A State Department Senior Staffer With a Side Hustle as a Personal Stylist

Born in DC, Elizabeth Fitzsimmons says that now, her home is wherever the State Department sends her. That’s because the 46-year-old mother of five is the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Africa and Public Diplomacy. What does that fancy-sounding title mean?

It means she spends a typical day at State from 8 AM to 6 PM, “and then I juggle after-hours diplomatic crises, watching lots of high school basketball, and hanging out with my older kids and granddaughter,” she says. “There is never a dull moment, and my wardrobe needs to be ready for all of it!”

In a New York Times op-ed, she writes, “In my office, we are fighting to contain an Ebola epidemic, brainstorming ways to increase two-way trade between the United States and Africa, working to end human trafficking, protecting religious freedom and helping to educate the young people of a continent whose population will double by 2050 to 2.5 billion. And that was just last week.”

She describes her fashion sense as “DC boss lady—a mix of classic and luxe,” and puts her style sensibilities to use as a personal stylist for DC Style Factory. She chronicles her sartorial choices on her Instagram profile, @diplomaticdressing, and names Diane Lockhart from The Good Wife (played by Christine Baranski) and Diana Trout (Miriam Shor) from Younger as her style icons. “Both are total boss ladies,” she says.

Big meeting outfit

“One of my suits from designer Hilton Hollis, purchased at Betsy Fisher, with heels—always heels.”

Commuting style strategy

“I always try to remember a pair of Rothy’s for driving or dashing over to the National Security Council and I carry my Chloé Marcie or Celine luggage as a hybrid purse/briefcase.”

Favorite item of clothing right now

“My weekend favorite is my Emerson Fry tiger T-shirt from The Hive in Alexandria—I wear it with everything.”

Favorite place to shop in town

“A tie between Betsy Fisher on Connecticut—for the best work clothes in the DMV—and The Hive/The Shoe Hive in Alexandria for fabulous shoes, accessories, and the extended size range of Veronica Beard.”

Best bargain in DC

“I don’t believe in shopping the sale rack. Shop with a list and only add pieces that add value to your overall wardrobe. I’m all about cost-per-wear. Some of my most ‘expensive’ pieces are actually my best values by that measure.”

Style advice

“Dress for the life and body you have right now!”

