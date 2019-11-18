Details Tickets Help

UNVEILED 2020

02/09/2020
11:00 AM
Mandarin Oriental, Washington DC
1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024
ABOUT THE EVENT

Washingtonian Weddings is thrilled to present Unveiled, our annual wedding showcase and runway show. In its 12th year, this event is the best place for engaged couples to kick off planning for their dream wedding. The day will include our amazing runway show featuring men’s and women’s styles, hands-on live demonstrations, panels featuring DC’s wedding experts, signature cocktails and bites to taste, a gorgeous gift bag, giveaways all day, and so much more. You’ll also get to meet DC’s top wedding experts from caterers to photographers to florists– and everyone in between.

Unveiled is your one stop destination to create the wedding you have always imagined.

Early Bird General Admission: Unveiled 2020
$65.00
Early Bird Industry Vendor: Unveiled 2020
$65.00
