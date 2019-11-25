10 DC-Area Turkey Trots You Can Run on Thanksgiving Day

Ah, Thanksgiving. A time for families to gather round the table, give thanks, drink too much, bring up decades-old resentments, lob ideological jabs at one another, and then amble over to their respective corners to eat third slices of Costco pie.

Oh, that’s not what your family does? Well, in any case—even if you don’t need to get out of the house on Thanksgiving for mental health reasons—you may just want to burn some calories before you board the one-way train to Carbohydrate City. Luckily for DC-area folks, there are plenty of ways to do that. Below, a round-up of some of Thanksgiving Day races in the area:

DC

Trot for Hunger

SOME (So Others Might Eat) will host its 18th annual race on Thanksgiving. You can either run or walk the 5K as a timed or un-timed participant, and there will be live music, games, and a one-mile kids’ run. The event kicks off at 8:30 AM downtown, and registration fees range between $15 to $50. Funds will help to provide housing, food, and healthcare for DC folks in need.

Freedom Plaza; intersection of 13th Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Maryland

Turkey Chase

The YMCA and BCC Rotary will hold their annual Turkey Chase, which they’ve been hosting since 1982. Race options include a 50-meter trot for those ages 8-and-under, a 1K run, a two-mile run, and a 10K race. Registration ranges from $10 to $46, and the day begins at 8:30 AM.

YMCA Bethesda-Chevy Chase; 9401 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda

College Park parkrun Turkey Trot

The weekly running event parkrun will host a special Thanksgiving Day edition. The 5K is free and open to all paces, runners and walkers alike. The event starts at 9 AM.

Acredale Community Park; 4289 Metzerott Rd., College Park

Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, Inc. Turkey Trot

This annual 5K is hosted by the nonprofit Laurel Advocacy & Referral Services, and it will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and old sneakers. Registration is $40, and the race day kicks off at 7 AM.

McCullough Field; intersection of 8th Street and Montgomery Street, Laurel

Virginia

Alexandria Turkey Trot

The 44th annual Alexandria Turkey Trot is a 5-mile run through Del Ray. Registration ranges from $10 to $35, and the run starts at 9 AM. Bring a canned good to donate, if you can.

1005 Mt. Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Arlington Turkey Trot

This is the 14th year that Christ Church of Arlington has hosted this 5K fun run. The proceeds will benefit a range of non-profits, and registration fees begin at $25 and go up to $45. Be ready to go at 8 AM.

Christ Church of Arlington; 3020 N. Pershing Dr., Arlington

Fairfax Turkey Trot

This 5K race winds through Old Town Fairfax and benefits the City of Fairfax Fire Department Benevolent Fund. Registration is $35 to $45, and the day begins at 9 AM.

4081 University Dr., Fairfax

Turkey Day 5k

Gear up for a 5K run or one-mile fun run at South Lakes High School. The event kicks off at 8 AM, and it costs between $30 to $45 to sign up.

11400 South Lakes Dr., Reston

Ashburn Farm Run

Crossroads United Methodist Church’s 26th annual race has 10K, 5K, and 2K options, and registration fees range between $15 to $35. Be ready to go at 8:15 AM.

43454 Crossroad Dr., Ashburn

Prince William Turkey Trot

Race options include the Turkey Trot 5K or the Mashed Potato Mile, and there will be a DJ, photo booth, and free Duck Donuts for all participants. Sign-up costs run from $20 to $40, and the races start at 8:30 AM.

Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center; 9100 Freedom Center Blvd., Manassas

Join the conversation!