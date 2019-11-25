Third Annual Girl Legacy Event Empowers Future Female Leaders

The 3rd Girl Legacy, a celebration of Creating Opportunities, Cultivating Potential and Achieving Dreams took place on November 13th at The Fillmore Silver Spring. The event featured special guests Carol Trawick, Jim and Carol Trawick Foundation as a Co-Emcee, Leon Harris, NBC4 Washington as Host and Co-Emcee, John McCarthy, State’s Attorney for Montgomery County as a special guest speaker, Anna Bard, Wells Fargo, Dr. DeRionne Pollard, Montgomery College, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando and Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson.

Pollard and Bard were honored as award recipients receiving the 2019 Girl Legacy Award and the 2019 Building Bridges Award respectively. Siryi Santos, a senior at the University of Maryland received the 2019 CB Alumnae Award.

Each dollar raised at Girl Legacy will support Community Bridges programs and allow them to expand into another school cluster to serve more girls in Montgomery County. Through generous support of sponsors, donors and guests we were able to raise over $75,000. Community Bridges programs empower girls in 4-12th grade from diverse backgrounds to become exceptional students, positive leaders and healthy young women.

Guests watched performances from Community Bridges girls ranging from original spoken word, cultural dances and vocal performances. Food was catered by All Set with a menu inspired by the girls of Community Bridges.

In case you missed the Girl Legacy Gala, you can donate to https://communitybridges-md.networkforgood.com/projects/30734-community-bridges

Major sponsors:

Washingtonian

Wells Fargo

Capizzi Designs

Montgomery College

Print Exhibit Partners

Spectrum Printing & Graphics

TaylorMade Experience

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Cycle Technologies

Deirdre Robinson

Joseph W. McCartin Insurance and Julie Statland

Kylie McCleaf

La Casita

Margo Reid

Robin Salomon

Sharon Gleason and Cyndie Shadow

Ted Geier