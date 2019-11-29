7 Places Around DC to Find Great Locally Made Gifts

Founded by Stacey Price in 2017, these shops carry more than 5,000 products by local makers—including art, food, and clothing. In the past year, according to Price, shop sales have put $800,000 in-to the pockets of area artisans. 10 District Sq., SW; 1242 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 801 K St., NW, Second Floor; 1701 Connecticut Ave., NW (temporary pop-up); no phone.

In 2016, Virginia Arrisueño, whose own knitwear line is DeNada Designs, roped in creative friends to curate a pop-up that sold the wares of small makers. Now Steadfast Supply has a 3,000-square-foot space in Southeast DC that’s a hub for the creative community, plus a smaller Arlington shop. 301 Tingey St., SE, 202-308-4441; 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington, 571-551-2178.

Think of Park Story—with its home goods and womenswear—as a localized Anthropologie. After a successful pop-up, founder Meghan Evans, a clothing designer herself, opened a permanent store in Chevy Chase DC in October. The regionally designed apparel includes lines such as the Byzantine-inspired Onirik the Label. 3813 Livingston St., NW; 202-730-4556.

This airy, Insta­gram-worthy George­town shop features carefully screened beauty and skin-care products, including local favorites such as Skincando and Florescent. Plus, a new spa is in the works. 1338 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 202-717-2600.

Danielle Vogel’s environmentally minded grocery, cafe, and bar in Dupont Circle sources largely from the Chesapeake Bay watershed and has launched nearly 90 small food businesses, many of them women-owned. Local products include Pratt Standard cock-tail mixes, Anxo cider, and Ivy City salmon jerky. 2001 S St., NW; 202-588-5698.

This mini-chain of markets is part of Union Kitchen—DC’s biggest food incubator. It features products made by members, including 8 Myles barbecue sauces, Chocotenango chocolates, Compass Coffee, and Indian-inspired Sasya chips and dips. 1924 Eighth St., NW; 538 Third St., NE; 1251 Ninth St., NW; 202-792-7850. Opening soon in Ballston.

Jessica Woods and Rachel Mowrer, both veterans of the bar Room 11, are behind this Columbia Heights corner store—inspired by New York corner groceries but with a local angle, serving food and drink alongside local beers and ciders, pantry staples such as Gordy’s pickles, and District Batch beauty products. 3301 11th St., NW; 202-232-4050.

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

