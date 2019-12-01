It’s a random Thursday and you’re starting to make weekend plans. You try to think of something new to do, but you know you’re going to end up at the same restaurant or bar you always go to.

Meet INWEGO: the membership for doing things. With an INWEGO membership, you get tickets to tons of events around DC, all included for one flat monthly fee.

Here’s our top 5 reasons INWEGO can totally change the way you explore DC:

One-Stop-Shop for ALL Types of Events

INWEGO brings together around 50 events each month, all in one place. No more bouncing around between Facebook, ticket websites, email lists, and more just to find out what’s going on each week. Just hop on the INWEGO app or website, and you’re good to go.

They offer everything from Caps games, to concerts at The Anthem, to award winning musicals, beer festivals, and even segway tours.

No Service Fees (seriously!)

There are few things more aggravating than when you’re buying tickets, and right before you hit purchase you’re slapped with a service fee that nearly doubles the price you thought you were paying.

With INWEGO, what you see is what you pay. No service fees. Ever. It’s that simple.

Plus, their memberships are super flexible. You can upgrade or downgrade your plan to purchase a different number of events each month, and pause or cancel your membership at any time. INWEGO memberships are month to month, so there’s no long term commitment needed.

Friend Group Friendly

Planning a night out with friends? INWEGO makes that super simple. Don’t worry about sending money to the person who covers everyone’s ticket up front, or texting everyone their tickets.

How does it work? When you and your friends each get your own membership, and each reserve your own ticket to an event, the app makes it super easy to link your tickets together to make sure you’re sitting together. You also have the option to purchase guest tickets to bring anyone that’s not a member.

Know You’re Getting a Great Price

Say goodbye to price hunting around the internet for the best deal on a ticket. Instead, feel confident you’re always getting the best value for any event with your INWEGO membership.

Depending on the membership you choose (pick 1, 3 or 5 events per month), you’ll pay as little as $11.80 per event, and you save up to 85% compared to face value of the ticket! Plans start as low as $19/month.

Freedom to Try Something New

The best part about having an INWEGO membership is that it helps you discover events you had no idea were happening, and it makes trying new things really low risk. Netflix can wait while you chow down at a chocolate fest or dance to a band you’ve never seen live before.

