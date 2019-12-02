You Won’t Want to Miss These 23 Merry Markets Around DC

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday have all come and gone, but one weekend isn’t enough to get in all of your holiday shopping. Whether you’re scouring for sentimental treasures for that special someone, or you need a last-minute hostess gift for a holiday party, we’ve rounded up the jolliest holiday markets the area has to offer this year.

Over 150 regional artists, craftsmen, and businesses come together to create an outdoor wintery village that lasts an entire month. Vendors—who and sell only ethically made products—will rotate in and out of the market throughout the season. F St. between 7th & 9th sts., NW; Nov. 22 through Dec. 23.

Enchant Christmas is anchored by a giant Christmas tree and includes a holiday light maze and ice skating. What you might have missed when first hearing about this extravaganza is there’s even a holiday market as part of the fun, if you’re willing to pay for a ticket. Nationals Park; Nov. 22 through Dec. 29.

Santa and the Mrs. will be making an early stop in Virginia later this week. On December 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., meet the Clauses and snap a photo. If you can’t be there for their visit, you can still check out the rest of the market all week. 300 John Carlyle St., Alexandria; Dec. 1 through 6.

This gift fair wants to open hearts during the giving season. You can buy presents for those in need on behalf of loved ones. For instance, you can provide transportation to school for an orphan, asthma medication for someone who cannot afford it, or even diapers for an immigrant family. 1201 16th St., NW, Dec. 3; 310 Tulip Ave., Takoma Park, Dec. 7; Corner of Carroll & Laurel aves., Takoma Park, Dec. 15.

At this shop, you can jam to live gypsy jazz and munch on vegetarian paella while you hunt for the perfect present. In addition to Miss Pixie’s products, 15 other vendors will be selling their own goods. You can also enter a raffle; all of its proceeds will benefit Casa Ruby, which is a bilingual LGBTQ organization. 1626 14th St., NW; Dec. 6.

This festive bazaar is full of Norwegian foods, complemented by cooking demonstrations. You’ll find unique gifts such as Nordic sweaters, felted wool ornaments, Nordic-inspired jewelry, and Nisse and Troll designs. 3810 Meredith Dr., Fairfax; Dec. 6 & 7.

Head to the Heurich House’s castle garden to experience the wonders of a German Christmas market, right in Dupont Circle. On Friday night, the market will serve specialty cocktails, host a silent auction, and give swag bags to guests. 1307 New Hampshire Ave., NW; Dec. 6 – 8.

This Virginia pop-up is the perfect place to browse original works from artists in the Art League’s ceramics program. Every piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art. You’ll also find stained glass and jewelry for sale. 722 King St., Alexandria; Dec. 6 through 8.

The zoo is lit with thousands of holiday lights this time of year. But after you explore interactive exhibits and see the new animal lanterns on display, don’t dip out before you roam this market offering seasonal goodies and gifts. National Zoo; Dec. 6 through 8.

The biergarten-turned-winter wonderland is more than a market. Indulge in fondue from Little Stable, choose your perfect Christmas tree, check out an art installation, and sip cozy cocktails. Special events take place throughout Winterfest, too, including an ’80s dance party on the 21st. 1101 1st St., NE; Dec. 6 through 22.

This Scandinavian wintery market features gifts, crafts, textiles, books, and even homemade bread. The evening ends with traditional caroling from the Swedish St. Lucia procession. 2900 K St., NW; Dec. 7.

The Takoma Park Community Center will host over 30 local vendors at its annual art sale. You can snap up anything from photographs to ornaments. 7500 Maple Ave., Takoma Park; Dec. 7.

This merry market is all about supporting black-owned businesses in the DMV. Shopping will be balanced with raffles, giveaways, and a DJ. Santa, it’s rumored, will appear for photo-ops, and there will be refreshments available to purchase. 3514 12th St., NE; Dec. 7.

This Maryland craft show has been selling sweet surprises for nearly four decades. Spend the afternoon sifting through handcrafted gifts until you find the perfect thing for everyone on your list—or yourself. 7208 Maple Ave., Takoma Park; Dec. 7 and 8.

This holiday gift-and-art show will feature bath and body goods, collectibles, African designs, high-fashion goods, and couture pieces. 1510 9th St., NW; Dec. 7, 14, 21, 23 and 24.

Calico’s all-out winter market will include a pop-up tree lot, cookie decorating, ornament painting, warm cocktails, gift wrapping, plenty of treats, and lots of shopping. 50 Blagden Alley, NW; Dec. 8.

There’s not another market quite like this one. Pop into the Logan Circle VIDA Fitness to shop wellness gifts from Aura spa, Bang Salon, VIDA, and other local vendors. You’ll also get a complimentary chair massage and free facial consultations, and see holiday hair demos. You can choose to sip on Champagne or spiked eggnog, or break a sweat in holiday-themed Zumba and spin classes. Be sure to RSVP for the workouts. 1517 15th St., NW; Dec. 9.

On the Friday night, there will be card-making for kids and adults alike. On Saturday, kids are welcomed into a craft room, and invited to decorate gingerbread, while the adults can do some shopping of the local artisans. 4340 Connecticut Ave., NW; Dec. 13 and 15.

Some 55 vendors make up this holiday market. Toys, maple syrup, handmade bars of soap, geometric prints, and plenty of other local goodies will be available for purchase. There will be lots of workshops throughout the day to try out, too, such as how to make an ornament or earrings from recycled materials. 2100 Crystal Dr., Arlington; Dec. 14.

This rain-or-shine market is back for its fifth season. Unusual market munchies such as fine teas, dates, Moroccan saffron, and handcrafted chocolates are going to be sold alongside furniture, journals, and stunning stone jewelry. 2204 Rhode Island Ave., NE; Dec. 14.

If you’re after a mix of local and brand-name goods, this pop-up might be for you. In addition to local vendors, big brands such as New Balance and L.L. Bean will be onsite. It’s $5 per person, but you can score free cocktails and beer, or sample some wine while you rummage through Union Market. 1309 5th St., NE; Dec. 14 and 15.

This market is hosted on an outdoor lawn, and you can get inspired while you enjoy the fresh air and live holiday music. This family-friendly festival’s vendors include local jewelers Artemiya and Mystic Lines, home-decor suppliers South African Bazaar and Bahari Deco Crafts, the organic skincare business Evia Grace, and more. 7315 New Hampshire Ave., Takoma Park; Dec. 15.

The Eaton Hotel is hosting the Really Big Holiday Market this year, and with its later date, it could be a a great option for last-minute shoppers or those looking to spend the last few days of the month engulfed in holiday cheer. Items up for grabs include sneakers and vintage clothing, brought to you by area influencers and creatives. 1201 K St., NW; Dec. 21.

