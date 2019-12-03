The Tiger Fork Team Is Opening a Chinese Barbecue and Cocktail Spot in Tysons

The team behind Shaw’s modern Hong Kong-style restaurant, Tiger Fork, is ready to roar into Virginia with a new upscale fast-casual concept and cocktail bar. Hei Hei Tiger (translation “Happy Happy Tiger”) is slated to open in Tysons Galleria’s Urbanspace food hall by early winter—potentially as soon as the end of the month.

Will Fung, director of operations for Tiger Fork and sister Blagden Alley spot Calico, will lead the culinary program alongside corporate chef/co-owner Nathan Beauchamp and co-owner Greg Algie. Fung cut his chops in the quick-service world when he opened the Dirty South Deli food truck in 2014. For Hei Hei Tiger, he’s taking a customizable approach to the barbecue menu, offering proteins like char siu, crispy pork belly, soya chicken, smoked tofu, or Cantonese-style duck atop a choice of rice, congee, or noodle soup. The soup is built around the homemade dashi broth he developed over the past year while cooking in Kyoto, Japan. Diners can finish the bowls with various sauces, garnishes, and veggies, plus soy-poached eggs. The menu will also include snacks like XO wontons, specials such as Cantonese beef noodle soup, and sweets like pineapple-bread ice cream sandwiches.

In addition to the counter-order restaurant, Hei Hei Tiger will have a 20-seat cocktail bar (formerly the standalone bar in the defunct Isabella Eatery). Barman Ian Fletcher will translate Tiger Fork’s medicinal Chinese cocktails to the new spot, mixing Asian and global spirits with teas, tonics, and herbs. Milk teas and boba teas round out the drinks.

Once the space is up and running there will be something else to look forward to: weekend dim sum brunch.

Hei Hei Tiger at Tysons Galleria. 2001 International Dr., McLean, VA

