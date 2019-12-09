Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

#10
Where: 1409 29th St. NW
How much: $3,550,000
This renovated Federal Georgetown rowhouse was originally built in 1860. It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a second kitchen, five fireplaces, a garage, and a backyard patio with a pool.
#9
Where: 696 Bucks Ln., Great Falls
How much: $3,575,000
This sprawling home sits on a gated five acres with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with a library, an exercise room, seven fireplaces, a three-car garage, a pool and hot tub, and a manicured backyard with an outdoor fireplace.
#8
Where: 5120 Wessling Ln., Bethesda
How much: $3,595,000
This 7,000-square-footer has six bedrooms, five baths, and two half-baths, as well as a media room, an exercise room, a screened-in porch with an outdoor kitchen, and a patio with a fire pit.
#7
Where: 6910 Hillmead Rd., Bethesda
How much: $3,700,000
There are six bedrooms, eight baths, and two half-baths in this home, which sits on a 1.2-acre lot and has more than 11,000 square feet. It also has an elevator, a wine room, an exercise room, five fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a heated pool with a cabana in the backyard.
#6
Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave. NW, #901, Chevy Chase
How much: $3,715,000
This condo at the Parc Somerset has three bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,623 square feet, as well as a fireplace, hardwood floors, and two parking spots. The building comes with 24-hour security, a valet, a gym, a game room, tennis courts, and indoor and outdoor pools.
#5
Where: 3150 South St. NW, #2F
How much: $4,250,000
This Georgetown waterfront condo at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms spread out across 3,890 square-feet, as well as a fireplace, a private balcony, and up-close views of the Potomac.
#4
Where: 1881 N Nash St., #TS01, Arlington
How much: $4,750,000
This Rosslyn penthouse has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. It also comes with a private elevator, 11-foot ceilings, three parking spaces, a private balcony overlooking the Potomac, and access to the building’s valet, indoor pool, gym, and concierge.
#3
Where: 3150 South St. NW, #PH2D
How much: $6,500,000
This Georgetown penthouse at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton is 4,413 square-feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It also has a fireplace, heated floors, two parking spaces, and a terrace overlooking the Potomac.
#2
Where: 3322 O St. NW
How much: $7,000,000
This Georgetown Federal-style mansion, built in 1900, has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, seven fireplaces, and a detached two-car garage.
#1
Where: 3949 52nd St. NW
How much: $7,750,000
This stately Spring Valley Colonial is located on over a half-acre with seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a backyard pool.
Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.