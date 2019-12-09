Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

#10

Where: 1409 29th St. NW

How much: $3,550,000

This renovated Federal Georgetown rowhouse was originally built in 1860. It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a second kitchen, five fireplaces, a garage, and a backyard patio with a pool.

#9

Where: 696 Bucks Ln., Great Falls

How much: $3,575,000

This sprawling home sits on a gated five acres with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with a library, an exercise room, seven fireplaces, a three-car garage, a pool and hot tub, and a manicured backyard with an outdoor fireplace.

#8

Where: 5120 Wessling Ln., Bethesda

How much: $3,595,000

This 7,000-square-footer has six bedrooms, five baths, and two half-baths, as well as a media room, an exercise room, a screened-in porch with an outdoor kitchen, and a patio with a fire pit.

#7

Where: 6910 Hillmead Rd., Bethesda

How much: $3,700,000

There are six bedrooms, eight baths, and two half-baths in this home, which sits on a 1.2-acre lot and has more than 11,000 square feet. It also has an elevator, a wine room, an exercise room, five fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a heated pool with a cabana in the backyard.

#6

Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave. NW, #901, Chevy Chase

How much: $3,715,000

This condo at the Parc Somerset has three bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,623 square feet, as well as a fireplace, hardwood floors, and two parking spots. The building comes with 24-hour security, a valet, a gym, a game room, tennis courts, and indoor and outdoor pools.

#5

Where: 3150 South St. NW, #2F

How much: $4,250,000

This Georgetown waterfront condo at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms spread out across 3,890 square-feet, as well as a fireplace, a private balcony, and up-close views of the Potomac.

#4

Where: 1881 N Nash St., #TS01, Arlington

How much: $4,750,000

This Rosslyn penthouse has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. It also comes with a private elevator, 11-foot ceilings, three parking spaces, a private balcony overlooking the Potomac, and access to the building’s valet, indoor pool, gym, and concierge.

#3

Where: 3150 South St. NW, #PH2D

How much: $6,500,000

This Georgetown penthouse at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton is 4,413 square-feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It also has a fireplace, heated floors, two parking spaces, and a terrace overlooking the Potomac.

#2

Where: 3322 O St. NW

How much: $7,000,000

This Georgetown Federal-style mansion, built in 1900, has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, seven fireplaces, and a detached two-car garage.

#1

Where: 3949 52nd St. NW

How much: $7,750,000

This stately Spring Valley Colonial is located on over a half-acre with seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a backyard pool.

