Real Estate

Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November

Written by
| Published on
Photos: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in November
All photographs courtesy of Bright MLS.

#10

Where: 1409 29th St. NW
How much: $3,550,000

This renovated Federal Georgetown rowhouse was originally built in 1860. It has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a second kitchen, five fireplaces, a garage, and a backyard patio with a pool.

#9

Where: 696 Bucks Ln., Great Falls
How much: $3,575,000

This sprawling home sits on a gated five acres with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths. It also comes with a library, an exercise room, seven fireplaces, a three-car garage, a pool and hot tub, and a manicured backyard with an outdoor fireplace.

#8

Where: 5120 Wessling Ln., Bethesda
How much: $3,595,000

This 7,000-square-footer has six bedrooms, five baths, and two half-baths, as well as a media room, an exercise room, a screened-in porch with an outdoor kitchen, and a patio with a fire pit.

#7

Where: 6910 Hillmead Rd., Bethesda
How much: $3,700,000

There are six bedrooms, eight baths, and two half-baths in this home, which sits on a 1.2-acre lot and has more than 11,000 square feet. It also has an elevator, a wine room, an exercise room, five fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a heated pool with a cabana in the backyard.

#6

Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave. NW, #901, Chevy Chase
How much: $3,715,000

This condo at the Parc Somerset has three bedrooms and four bathrooms across 3,623 square feet, as well as a fireplace, hardwood floors, and two parking spots. The building comes with 24-hour security, a valet, a gym, a game room, tennis courts, and indoor and outdoor pools.

#5

Where: 3150 South St. NW, #2F
How much: $4,250,000

This Georgetown waterfront condo at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms spread out across 3,890 square-feet, as well as a fireplace, a private balcony, and up-close views of the Potomac.

#4

Where: 1881 N Nash St., #TS01, Arlington
How much: $4,750,000

This Rosslyn penthouse has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths. It also comes with a private elevator, 11-foot ceilings, three parking spaces, a private balcony overlooking the Potomac, and access to the building’s valet, indoor pool, gym, and concierge.

#3

Where: 3150 South St. NW, #PH2D
How much: $6,500,000

This Georgetown penthouse at the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton is 4,413 square-feet with four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. It also has a fireplace, heated floors, two parking spaces, and a terrace overlooking the Potomac.

#2

Where: 3322 O St. NW
How much: $7,000,000

This Georgetown Federal-style mansion, built in 1900, has eight bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, seven fireplaces, and a detached two-car garage.

#1

Where: 3949 52nd St. NW
How much: $7,750,000

This stately Spring Valley Colonial is located on over a half-acre with seven bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a backyard pool.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction. 

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.