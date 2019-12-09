The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC

Bought by: Ross Flax, owner of the Goddard School.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,495,000.

Days on market: 25.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Built in 1900 but newly remodeled, with four bedrooms, five baths, and herringbone floors.

Bought by: Manu Raju, correspondent for CNN, and wife Archana Mehta, CEO of AMS Strategic Marketing Consulting.

Listed: $2,575,000.

Sold: $2,515,000.

Days on market: 27.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: More than 4,600 square feet, with five bedrooms and six baths, a screened porch, and two walk-in closets in the master bedroom.

Bought by: Charles Allen, DC Council member for Ward 6, and wife Jordi Hutchinson, executive director of the nonprofit Everybody Wins DC.

Listed: $1,100,000.

Sold: $1,065,000.

Days on market: 27.

Where: H Street corridor.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three baths, with original wood floors, a separate in-law suite, and a rear patio.

Maryland

Sold by: Gordon Ernst, former Georgetown University tennis coach indicted in the college admissions scandal.

Listed: $1,875,000.

Sold: $1,730,000.

Days on market: 22.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and baths, with a spacious front porch and a bluestone back patio.

Bought by: Audie Cornish, All Things Considered co­host, and husband Theo Emery, a journalist.

Listed: $1,195,000.

Sold: $1,305,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Takoma Park.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: Historic architecture, with five bedrooms and four baths, vaulted ceilings, and three fireplaces.

Virginia

Bought by: Angie Goff, anchor at Fox 5, and husband Robert Ellis, a dentist.

Listed: $1,645,000.

Sold: $1,550,000.

Days on market: 58.

Where: McLean.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: On a corner lot, with seven bedrooms and five baths.

Bought by: Kevin Chavous, charter-school advocate and former DC mayoral candidate.

Listed: $1,399,900.

Sold: $1,350,000.

Days on market: 435.

Where: Vienna.

Style: Transitional.

Bragging points: On nearly two acres, with five bedrooms and baths plus a second kitchen.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.