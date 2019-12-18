14 Gift-Worthy Pieces of Jewelry, All Locally Made

About Made in DC 2019
This article is a part of Washingtonian’s Made in DC feature. Local artisans are creating bourbon and beauty products, handbags and hot sauce, clothing and jewelry. We found the coolest things being made here right now.
Washington women tend to favor simple, tasteful jewelry. Area artisans are creating these new classics.
1. Spiral Necklace
Oxidized sterling silver with individually cast links and a hidden clasp, $980.
2. “Komu” Ring
Brushed sterling silver with hand-cut violet acrylic insets, $150.
3. Floral Earrings
Brass with white fabric petals and a hand-carved shell center, $115.
4. “Gilded Terra” Necklace
Gold-glazed vintage ceramic bead and gold-plated bars on a gold-filled brass chain, $56.
5. Statement Ring
Stoneware ring with a black-and-white glaze mounted on a brass band, $45.
6. Amethyst Mini Carlita Hoops
Hand-wrapped wire and amethyst stones on 14-karat-gold-fill hoops, $145.
7. Twisted “Seaweed” Bangle
Brushed sterling silver with clear acrylic accents, $220.
8. Pendant and Necklace
Gray mother-of-pearl “Lotus” pendant, $230, on a “Toggle” necklace of titanium-coated moonstones, $265.
9. Infinity Ring
Blackened and texturized layers of sterling-silver wire set with white topaz, $400.
10. “Triangle Peony Leaf” Earrings
Hand-hammered, with pierced bronze drops coated in 24-karat gold leaf, $385.
11. Poodle Brooch
Green amethyst, gold Swarovski-crystal flowers, vintage rhinestones, and 14-karat-gold-filled leaves, $2,498.
12. Half-Moon Earrings
Brass with polymer clay in speckled lilac, $32.
13. Aquamarine-and-Crystal Ring
Raw aquamarine and clear quartz on a 14-karat-gold-vermeil ring, $800.
14. Cascading Iced-Lilac Lapel Pin
Gold Swarovski-crystal flowers and vintage pearls and rhinestones, $1,398.
This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Washingtonian.