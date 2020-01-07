Real Estate

Did Jeff Bezos Just Buy a Second Kalorama Mansion?

Signs point to yes.

Written by
| Published on
2325 S Street, NW.

In 2016, Jeff Bezos paid $23 million in cash for the old Textile Museum in Kalorama and began transforming it into his DC compound. Now, a source says it appears he has snapped up the mansion right across the street, at 2325 S Street, NW. (Check out photo #17 in the slideshow — that’s a direct view of the old Textile Museum, now Casa de Bezos.)

The home hit the market a month ago for $4,995,000—which seems ambitious, especially since December is the doldrums for real estate. It has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a wine cellar and a roof deck. But property records show it last sold in 2001 for $1,446,000—more than $3.5 million less than its current list price. Instead of sitting on the market, the place was under contract in less than two weeks. 

What kind of buyer might be willing to plunk down close to $5 million for such a listing? The kind who runs the world’s biggest company. Why? Maybe to salvage some of his own privacy.

Bezos’s spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment. We will update this story if we learn more.

Looking to Buy? Get Our Real Estate Newsletter

Looking to buy? Get a weekly list of the DC area’s best houses on the market.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Marisa M. Kashino
Senior Editor

Marisa M. Kashino joined Washingtonian in 2009 as a staff writer, and became a senior editor in 2014. She was previously a reporter for Legal Times and the National Law Journal. She recently wrote “A Murder on the Rappahannock,” a two-part investigation into the troubling, decades-old slaying of a young mother in rural Virginia. Kashino lives in Northeast DC with her husband, two dogs, and two cats.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day