The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit.

DC

Sold by: Teresa Heinz, philanthropist and wife of former Secretary of State John Kerry.
Listed: Private listing.
Sold: $7,000,000.
Days on market: 0.
Where: Georgetown.
Style: Federal.
Bragging points: A 1900 mansion with 6,020 square feet, eight bedrooms, sev­en bathrooms, a large garden, and seven fireplaces.

Sold by: Forest Kettler, a VP at his family’s real-estate development company.
Listed: $2,275,000.
Sold: $2,162,500.
Days on market: 93.
Where: Logan Circle.
Style: Victorian.
Bragging points: Fully renovated, with four bedrooms and bathrooms, Viking appliances, a roof deck, and an in-law suite.

Sold by: Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank.
Listed: Private listing.
Sold: $2,080,000.
Days on market: 0.
Where: West End.
Style: Contemporary condo.
Bragging points: An 1,800-square-foot, two-level penthouse in the 22 West building, with two bedrooms and bathrooms.

Bought by: Eric Tucker, national-security reporter for the Associated Press, and wife Melissa, a lawyer.
Listed: $1,315,000.
Sold: $1,325,000.
Days on market: 7.
Where: American University Park.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Four bedrooms and bathrooms, with built-ins and a fireplace in the living room, a rear patio, and a finished basement.

Maryland

Bought by: Jonathan Kanter, a partner at Paul, Weiss.
Listed: $3,225,000.
Sold: $3,160,000.
Days on market: 16.
Where: Bethesda.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: New construction on a third of an acre, with five bedrooms, six bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a screened porch.

Bought by: Roman Heini, US chairman of the Lidl grocery chain.
Listed: $2,590,000.
Sold: $2,649,000.
Days on market: 11.
Where: Bethesda.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two kitchen islands, and a gym.

Virginia

Bought by: Kent Rounds, a vice president at CrowdStrike.
Listed: $2,895,000.
Sold: $2,861,950.
Days on market: 233.
Where: Leesburg.
Style: Traditional.
Bragging points: More than 7,400 square feet on four acres in a gated community, with five bedrooms and six bathrooms. w

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the January 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

