Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in December

#10

Where: 45 Sutton Sq. SW, #408

How much: $2,875,000

Located in the Vio apartment building in the Wharf, this 2,500-square-foot apartment comes with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. It also has private entry via the garage, floor-to-ceiling windows, and access to the building’s gym and yoga studios, infinity pool, and concierge service.

#9

Where: 3405 O St. NW

How much: $2,900,000

This renovated Federal-style rowhouse in Georgetown was built in 1900 and has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, two fireplaces, a garage with a charging station, a built-in Sonos sound system, and a back patio.

#8

Where: 1179 Orlo Dr., McLean

How much: $3,000,000

This home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, a wine room, an exercise room, three fireplaces, a three-car garage, and a landscaped backyard with a fountain.

#7

Where: 5630 Wisconsin Ave., #1002, Chevy Chase

How much: $3,050,000

This condo has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, two balconies, two parking spaces, and has access to the building’s indoor and outdoor pools, doorman, fitness center, sauna, and tennis courts.

#6

Where: 1715 Q St. NW

How much: $3,197,500

Originally built in 1885, this Dupont Circle rowhouse has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths (the lower-level bedroom and bathroom can be used as a separate apartment). You’ll also find an elevator, four fireplaces, two kitchens, period pieces such as molded ceilings and marble mantles, a rooftop deck, an outdoor living area, and two parking spots.

#5

Where: 3111 Macomb St. NW

How much: $3,250,000

This 1920s Cleveland Park house has six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a finished basement with a wine room and in-law suite, both a screened and open back porch, and a backyard.

#4

Where: 3319 Prospect St. NW

How much: $4,360,000

This Georgetown townhouse has five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, as well as an elevator, a fourth-floor reading nook with a skylight, two laundry rooms, three fireplaces, a two-car garage, and a back patio.

#3

Where: 1671 31st St. NW

How much: $5,800,000

This 1875 mansion in Georgetown comes with 5,525 square-feet of space, six bedrooms, and five-and-a-half baths. It also has eight fireplaces, a finished basement, and a detached garage.

#2

Where: 1000 Dogue Hill Ln., McLean

How much: $8,000,000

This 10,381-square-foot spread has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and three half-baths, as well as six fireplaces, a three-car garage, a pool, and a landscaped backyard.

#1

Where: 1224 30th St. NW

How much: $8,750,000

Originally built in 1840, this Georgetown estate sits on over a half-acre of land, with 10 bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, and 12 fireplaces. Also on the property, you’ll find a guest house, green houses, a pool and pool house, a pavilion for entertaining, two separate two-car garages, and a parking lot for guests. It was bought by philanthropist Adrienne Arsht.

Information courtesy of Bright MLS. This post excludes sales without seller permission to publicize, and may exclude some new construction.

