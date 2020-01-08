Why Meghan and Harry Should Move to DC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Wednesday that they plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family” and “balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America.” While Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly considering Canada, we think they should consider at least a pied-à-tierre in Washington (where the winters can be a lot less…Canadian). Here’s a not-at-all hastily assembled list of reasons why:

• Meghan has said she tries to follow a mostly plant-based diet during the week, but she also has a deep love of rosé and french fries. This definitely means we could see her posting up at an outdoor two-top at Le Dip on the weekends, feeding Archie pommes frites as he takes in 14th Street from his Babybjörn (Harry would obviously be at home, live-streaming cricket).

• We don’t really have paparazzi! No one really cares what anybody here looks like. Wouldn’t it be agreeable to collect Playbook mentions instead of crap like this?

• The other big draw Washington can claim? Resident Meghan buddy Michelle Obama, whom the Duchess interviewed for her special guest-edited edition of British Vogue. No doubt Michelle would be able to advise Meg on everything from where the royal couple could live (Kalorama is too obvious, maybe a chic cozy townhouse in Logan Circle?) to where Archie should go to school (Sidwell Friends would be an appropriate progressive-riche option). The biggest question might be where they could dine out: The new glitzy Queen’s English could hit the mark of a cool, British-adjacent restaurant.

• Harry had a remarkably productive visit to the DC area in 2013 that included visits to the Capitol, to Fort Belvoir, and to the British Embassy (a great reason to live here in itself!). Wouldn’t it be swell to relive the magic of the day he hung with Tim McGraw?

• Based on her newfound friendship with Hillary Clinton, it may not be too far of a stretch to say Meghan could even be spotted hanging out in a “RESIST” beanie at the Outrage. Or would she take her signature messy bun to co-work from the Wing when she revives her now-defunct lifestyle site the Tig? Both are great options, as they’re just a quick Uber away from the Rock Creek Park Horse Center, where Harry can moonlight as a supervisor for children’s pony rides (financial independence requires sacrifice).

• Harry is a fan of the English football side Arsenal, which has a surprisingly large supporters club in Washington. Tell us his royal highness wouldn’t enjoy catching matches at Lucky Bar.

•Ahead of her wedding, Meghan apparently was hitting megaformer pilates classes to get in shape, so maybe she’d take a Solidcore class with Michelle Obama? She’s also said she loves yoga and running, which means she could be a Barry’s or CorePower girl. Fingers crossed for the former, as it is a five-minute walk from the Washingtonian offices and would thus increase your writers’ likelihoods of a Meg encounter.

• A quiet life of semi-anonymity in Washington isn’t just for ousted dictators. British person Wayne Rooney, one of the most famous people in the world, enjoyed a life of barely anyone knowing who he is when he lived here.