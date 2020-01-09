THURSDAY, JANUARY 9

THEATER Theater J harks back to the dawn of World War II with its newest play, Sheltered. An American couple works to rescue Jewish children with the hopes of bringing to safety. While this story is set during WWII, it’s a look into those who go against the grain of what is politically comfortable—a sentiment that transcends time. Through February 2. $34-$52 (1/9 is Pay What You Can).

DISCUSSION Hear Los Angeles artist Aaron Garber-Maikovska at the Hirshhorn discuss his work and his aesthetic with assistant curator Betsy Johnson. Garber-Maikovska has an extensive career in painting (one of his works is on display in the exhibit “Feel the Sun in Your Mouth: Recent Acquisitions”), but he also incorporates movement into performance art. Free (advanced registration recommended), 6:30 PM.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

TATTOO The 10th anniversary of the DC Tattoo Expo runs this weekend at the Crystal Gateway Marriott. There are more than 400 artists from all over the country—including Ink Master judge Chris Nunez and contestants Christian Buckingham, Creepy Jason, and Duffy Fortner. Get some ink and a piercing yourself or check out any of the competitions: In addition to daily tattoo contests, the 2019 Ink Master finalists have a charity rematch on Friday night, and Miss Pin Up DC will be crowned on Saturday. Through Sunday. $30 per day or $60 for a 3-day pass.

COMEDY January is National Stalking Awareness Month. That’s certainly no laughing matter, but Grassroots Comedy DC is raising funds and awareness for the issue with a stand-up comedy show at Kramerbooks. Featuring comics Franqi French, Sean Savoy, and Dana Fleitman, this show will benefit AEquitas, a non-profit that helps victims of gender-based violence and human trafficking. $15, 8 PM.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

BASEBALL Spring Training feels like it’s months away, so keep the World Series momentum going with Nationals Winterfest at Nationals Park. Players, coaches, and staff will host Q&A sessions and you can take photos with mascots or try your hand at curling. Through Sunday. $37, noon to 4 PM.

STORIES Hear from women in the food industry at the first storytelling night in a series called “Bite Your Tongue” at Hook Hall. This inaugural night, dubbed “The Un-hospitable Edition,” will feature behind-the-scenes stories from Sara Polon (Soupergirl), Violeta Edelman (Dolcezza), Doron Petersan (Sticky Fingers/Fare Well), Julie Verratti (Denizens Brewing Company), Sarah Frimpong (Wellfound Foods), Sarah Gordon (Gordy’s Pickles), Jenna Huntsberger (Whisked), and Anna Valero (Hook Hall/Kraken Axes). Proceeds will benefit the women-empowering organization N Street Village. $20, 7 PM.

ART North Korean artist Song Byeok will display his satirical propaganda at Lost Origins Gallery. Prior to fleeing to South Korea in 2002, Song painted propaganda posters for the North Korean regime; now his work highlights human rights violations in North Korea. This exhibit will show how he used the same skills that promoted the regime to show its crimes. The artist will be in attendance for a special opening night reception on Saturday night. Exhibit: Through February 23. Opening night: 1/11, Free, 7-10 PM.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

DANCE Dance group Step Afrika! brings together several step squads for a “Step Xplosion” at Strathmore. In addition, Step Afrika! will perform Drumfolk, a new work that traces the history of step back to the era of slavery in the American South. 5 PM, $35-$75.

EVENT Join in the global “No Pants” event with the annual No Pants Subway Ride. Meet up at Hancock Park, then head underground, take off your pants, and ride the metro for two hours. The goal is to act as if everything is the same as any other day; you just happen to be pants-free. The event will conclude with an afterparty (pants still optional!) at Sudhouse. Remember that the Metro is a family-friendly venue, so keep your drawers classy. Free, 3 PM.

LAST CALL: Here’s what’s closing this weekend

“Verrocchio: Sculptor and Painter of Renaissance Florence” closes 1/12 at the National Gallery of Art.

“Cuba Va!” closes 1/12 at the Phillips Collection.