Recently engaged and trying to plan out your DC engagement photos? We hear photographers talk often about the value of having an engagement session ahead of the big day. It helps, they say, to get the couple and photographer comfortable with one another so that wedding-day portraits can be even more natural-looking. Another reason to smile for the camera before slipping into your wedding garb? You’ll end up with frame-worthy photos that capture your personalities and senses of style in an idyllic setting. If you’re searching for just such a spot for your DC engagement photos, here’s a roundup of neighborhood inspo.

For the couple looking for a signature space . . .

National Mall ➸ Washington, DC

The Mall is a natural locale for engagement photos, with countless angles and options. Take your pick, from unique doorways to larger-than-life monuments, and lots in between.

Pictured above is Katsen Louis as he twirls Lise Guerrier atop a platform near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, with the Washington Monument in the background.

➸DC War Memorial

Susie Movitz and Kevin Jacobs on the steps of the DC War Memorial.

➸The Jefferson Memorial

Youn-Hoa Jung and Joseph Park at the Jefferson memorial.

For the couple wanting historic scenery . . .

Georgetown ➸ Washington, DC

Full of history and lush landscapes, the scenery in Georgetown can offer strikingly varied views. In one scene, brick and cobblestone with trailing ivy; in another, a neighborhood stroll under the shade of 100-year-old trees; and in another, a glimpse of city skyline contrasted with the quiet of a corner park.

Pictured above is Tayo Johnson and Doyeon Kim as they strolled through the streets of Georgetown.

➸C&O Canal

Diana Brown and Kirk Clark capture a moment along the C&O Canal.

For the couple searching for water views & old-town charm . . .

Old Town Alexandria ➸ Virginia

Like Georgetown, Old Town Alexandria offers historic spots and waterfront scenes. Stroll the King Street area for brick backgrounds and cobblestone streets, then head east for nautical inspiration.

“I love shooting in Old Town because the streets are full of character. The cobblestone makes you feel like you’ve stepped back in history, and all the colorful townhomes add vibrance. Then you walk around the corner and find the most beautiful waterfront views.”— Madison Short, Photographer

Mary Tyler Stackhouse and Zach Abramo pause on the docks in Old Town, Alexandra in the picture above.

Capitol Hill ➸ Washington, DC

Just as classic as the views toward the west end of the Mall are the scenes around Capitol Hill. Ask your photographer to frame you in front of one of the world’s most recognizable buildings, pedaling through your neighborhood, or perched on stately steps.

“We love engagement locations that give us a ton of options. Capitol Hill is perfect for that. We can use the Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, the National Mall, and all of the nature surrounding for a bunch of different styles in an hour.”—Michael Connor, Photographer

Lindsay Palmer and Behrang Eini are pictured above in front of the Capitol Building’s balustrade.

➸Library of Congress

Abbey Lupien and Alex Venners opted to sit on the steps of the Library of Congress for their DC engagement photos.

For the couple looking for a memorable view . . .

Union Station ➸ Washington, DC

Still can’t decide where to strike a pose? Try thinking less about scenic views and more about meaningful moments. Above, Zina Makar and Brandon Figg revisit the Metro platform at Union Station, where they shared their first kiss. Photograph by Procopio Photography.

“We had a date earlier that evening and went to Union Station to catch trains home—we were going opposite directions on the Red Line,” recalls Zina. “My train was approaching, and right as it pulled up and the doors opened, he kissed me.”

