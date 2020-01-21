TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

BOOKS “Crimmigration” is the intersection of criminal and immigration law; immigration lawyer César Cuauhtémoc García Hernández has been writing about the subject since 2009 on his website. In his new book, Migrating to Prison: America’s Obsession with Locking Up Immigrants, García Hernández looks at the history of incarcerating people for violating immigration laws and discusses the misconception used often in political rhetoric that immigration is linked to national security threats. García Hernández will speak at Politics and Prose at the Wharf about crimmigration and the thousands of people detained annually for immigration violations. Free, 7 PM.

DANCE In the ’90s, choreographer Matthew Bourne put a different spin on the ballet Swan Lake, replacing the female corps de ballet with an entirely male ensemble. This widely praised modern interpretation received three Tony Awards when it first premiered for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography, and Best Costume Design; see it at the Kennedy Center’s Opera House. Through January 26. $29-$109.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

BOOKS Movie villains live in some of the coolest buildings. Architect Chad Oppenheim has collected interviews with production designers about some of the most interesting and unusual abodes, from Star Wars, The Incredibles, Blade Runner 2049, and more, in his book Lair: Radical Homes and Hideouts of Movie Villains. Oppenheim will be at the Spy Museum to discuss the design behind some of these buildings and how they reflect the personalities of their evil-doing occupants. Books will be for sale and signing at the event. $35, 6:30 PM.

CELEBRATION Celebrate the Lunar New Year at the Kennedy Center; at the REACH campus, enjoy a display of winter lanterns created by Chinese artisans with 10,000 colored LED lights. The REACH will also feature performances and activities from China (January 23-26) and Korea (January 30 – February 2). Kids can get involved with crafts and calligraphy demonstrations on a family day (1/25, free, 1:30 PM), and musical performances throughout the celebration include the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra (1/22, $15-$59, 8 PM) and the Beijing Bamboo Orchestra (1/25, free, 6 PM). Through February 2.

BOOKS Historian Robert Goodwin explores the Hispanic influence on our continent in his book América: The Epic Story of Spanish North America, 1493-1898. He recounts stories about the exploration of North America when much of it was part of the Spanish Empire, such as the fictional story of discovering Florida that was written remotely in Spain. Goodwin will discuss his book with historian Richard L. Kagan at the Spanish Embassy; the presentation will be followed by a reception. Free (registration required), 6:30 PM.