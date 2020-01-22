DC is Getting a Hotel with a Record Store, a Rotating Line-up of DJs, and Food by the Timber Pizza Co. Team

There’s a new hotel concept coming to DC that’s jockeying for a spot alongside places like the Line and Eaton, which aren’t just high-end spots to stay but also spaces for locals to grab a meal or take a yoga class. Launching in March, Yours Truly is the new concept replacing the existing Wink Hotel in the West End.

And it has many of the traits that have almost become de-facto in boutique hotels these days: an open-concept “living room” instead of a lobby, popular local chefs manning the dining space, yoga classes in the courtyard and, yes, Insta-friendly plants. (It’s also pet-friendly.)

The goal is to make Yours Truly a spot where locals will stop by to hang out, not just a crash pad for out-of-town visitors, says Ilan Segal, who oversaw the hotel’s creative design for its owner Brookfield Properties. “What we wanted to do from day one was open it up and move away from a traditional hotel formula,” says Segal.

When the 355-room spot officially becomes Yours Truly, visitors will find an open-concept main floor that’s definitely not a DoubleTree lobby. Instead, the bohemian-meets-industrial-chic area will be filled with armchairs and couches, nooks for lounging, and greenery selected by Holley Simmons of She Loves Me. And guests won’t check in at a traditional desk, instead heading to a small check-in lounge set off to the side for a “more intimate experience,” says Segal.

The open main floor will flow into Mercy Me, the all-day, South American-inspired restaurant and bar from the Timber Pizza and Call Your Mother team. Also in the “living room:” the first DC location of Uncle Tony’s Donut Shoppe, an Orlando used-and-new vinyl store. Visitors can shop for records, as well as record players, headphones, and other gear. A rotating list of DJs will come into the store to spin, says Segal, and their music will be piped throughout the hotel.

While the community programming line-up isn’t solidified, says Segal, you can expect events like live music, screenings, and panels, and the interior courtyard will host wellness activations like bootcamps and crystal bowl healing. And while the space also has a 24/7 fitness center with Pelotons and an on-site personal trainer, guests will also get access to not-yet-announced gyms and studios in the neighborhood.

The trendy glow-up extends to the business center and conference rooms, too, which are taking a cue from the coworking world. Think boardrooms that can also host ping-pong matches, conference rooms that transition into show kitchens, and communal pantries with kombucha on-tap.

So why the name Yours Truly? “It’s a perfect send-off to a new acquaintance or friend,” says Segal. “We wanted it to be a name that represents that sense of community we’re trying to build.”

The Wink will continue to operate while the finishing touches are underway on the Yours Truly concept. When the space officially launches in March, be on the lookout for a grand-opening weekend full of events.

Yours Truly; 1143 New Hampshire Ave. NW

