7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Ring in the Lunar New Year with Ice Cream Jubilee’s tasting party on Friday at 8 PM. Inspired flavors at all three locations (Ballston, Navy Yard, 14th Street) include roasted barley tea, vegan chocolate yuzu, and citrus-Szechuan peppercorn. The price is $16 and includes six mini scoops and a souvenir pint.

Whose chili is the fieriest of them all? Find out at Fair Winds Brewing Company‘s 9th annual chili cook-off on Saturday at 3 PM at in Lorton. Tickets are a minimum donation of $40 and include two craft beers, chili tastings, and voting powers.

On Saturday, Shaw’s Tiger Fork is celebrating Chinese New Year with an all-day party featuring Hong Kong-style street food. In between mouthfuls of spicy noodles, bubble waffles, and barbecue meats, guests can enjoy performances from Chinese lion dancers and kung fu artists from 7 PM to 8:30 PM. The party is free to attend.

Cushy neighborhood pizzeria Sonny’s Pizza is throwing a late-night wine bash. It’s a real party—unlimited pours of natural wine, cheesy slices, dancing, and DJ Laura Lopez. It all starts at 10:30 PM on Saturday and goes until 1:30 AM on Sunday. Tickets are $65.

For the weekend thrill-seeker who is more skilled at wielding a beer bottle than a paintbrush, Trinity Grill & Bar’s paint-and-sip social might be for you. On Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM, head to Hyattsville for conversation and cocktails as well as a step-by-step painting tutorial. The price is $30 and includes supplies and a drink.

Grab your little one, your taffeta dress-up gown, and your plastic tiara for mommy-and-me tea at Sterling’s Ridgetop Coffee & Tea this Sunday. Like all high teas this calls for finger sandwiches, clotted cream, freshly baked scones, and best manners. The event starts at proverbial tea time (also known as 1 PM) and costs $15 for children 12 and under and $25 for adults.

In honor of International Sous Vide Day, the Conrad hotel and Cuisine Solutions will host an innovative sous vide brunch on Sunday from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM to raise money for C-CAP. In the spirit of the day, everything from the cocktails to the appetizers will incorporate sous vide techniques. Lauded chefs including Carla Hall, Bryan Voltaggio, and David Deshaies will be in attendance. The price is $125 per person.

And heading into next week…

On Wednesday, January 29, Pizzeria Paradiso founder chef Ruth Gresser will cook a specialty, seasonal menu from 5 PM to 9 PM at the chain’s Hyattsville location. Although known for her pizzas, “Mama Ruth Cooks” will swap her dough and mozzarella for winter potato-kale soup, roasted beef involtini, and pomegranate-lemon cake. The cost per person is $30.

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2, three DC restaurants battle it out to see who has the best mumbo sauce starting on Monday. The competitors: Mintwood Place, Lucky Buns, and the Game Sports Pub. Which recipe will win? The one calling for banana ketchup? Or the one with Champagne vinegar? You decide.

