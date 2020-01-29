10 Great Super Bowl Takeout Options Around DC

Watching the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers battle it out on the football field is bound to be polarizing. Ease the tension with zesty punches, spare ribs, and build-your-own hot dog bars–all right in your living room.

America Eats Tavern

Bring a dash of José Andrés to your living room with this game-day package featuring sliders, brisket, and spare ribs cooked over sweet and smoky cherrywood logs. Serves 10; $160. Order by Saturday (24 hours notice).

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

Frosted confections and battered chicken can be on your menu. Pick the best catering combo deal for your party, and add a few extra mini doughnuts for the post-game cleanup. Serves 8 to 10; prices vary. Order 24 hours in advance.

Chaia Tacos

For the veggie-loving watch-party host, this plant-focused taco shop offers fillings like creamy-kale-and-potato and chipotle/sweet potato hash. The Game Day Dinner Box includes 12 tacos, herby green rice with feta, and black beans with jalapeño crema. Serves 4 to 6; $65. Order by 5 PM Saturday.

DCity Smokehouse

This barbecue joint offers catering options for a watch party of any size, whether you’re feeding six fans or 60. Choose from a variety of smoked meats and a selection of vegetarian sides. (Spiced fries and hush puppies, anyone?) Prices and serving sizes vary. Order in advance.

Due South

We’re not saying that appetizers are the only reason we tune in to the athletic event of the year, but we’re not denying that we show up for the appetizers, then stay for the game. Here, choices include gruyere-and-chive grits fries and cornbread with rosemary/molasses butter. Prices and serving sizes vary. For catering, order by Thursday at 12 PM. For delivery, order here.

Haute Dogs and Fries

With the click of an “order now” button, transform your watch room into a build-your-own hot dog, chili, or loaded-tater-tot bar. Add on a fresh fruit salad for a cooling, peace-making dessert. Prices and serving sizes vary. Order in advance.

Luke’s Lobster

This lobster-roll shop lets you design your own game-day feast with items like lobster mac ‘n cheese, crab rolls, and whoopie pies. Pro tip: Ask for a side of white truffle butter. Serves 10 to 25; price varies. Order 24 hours in advance for pick up.

Momofuku CCDC

David Chang’s CityCenterDC outpost offers a bo ssäm package boasting glazed pork shoulder and Kings Hawaiian rolls. Add on some cucumber/green tea/citrus punch to booze up the big day. Serves 6 to 8; $50 to $150. Order by January 30.

Red Apron

Making this 30-inch Italian sub requires a team of ingredients. This butcher/sandwich shop’s roster includes pork cotto, bologna, capicola, aged provolone, pickled peppers, red onion, iceberg lettuce, and herb vinaigrette. Serves 8 to 10; $56. Order by emailing inquiries@redapronbutchery.com before Saturday at 12 PM. Or call their Union Market, Penn Quarter, or Mosaic locations.

Tico

This 14th Street Latin-American spot is offering a portable taco party with all the fixings. The package includes customizable tacos, nachos, and dips. Serves 4 to 10; $59 to $69. Order by 11 PM Friday.

Join the conversation!