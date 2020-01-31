The Founder of Local Clean Skincare Line Nourish & Refine Shares Her All-Natural Beauty Routine

Nikki Powers runs her all-natural skincare and candle line Nourish & Refine from her home studio in Alexandria. A few years ago, she made the switch to clean products after having an allergic reaction to propylene glycol, a preservative often found in skincare and cosmetic lines. She was hooked, and in 2017, she decided to start her own line to share her love of clean products with others (all Nourish & Refine goods have five ingredients or less).

It goes without saying that Powers, who is also a yoga teacher, has a pretty stacked all-natural beauty and makeup routine. Here, she shares her daily skincare habits and some of her favorite clean products.

Daily skincare routine (once in the morning, once at night):

“I wash my face with the Ocean Cleanser by Osea. I love how gentle this cleanser is—I found out about them through their store in Venice, California.

“After, I prep my skin with the rosewater spray by Nourish & Refine. It’s made from white rose petals versus the stronger scent you’ll find on the mainstream market, which is derived from red rose petals.

“I then use the Active Botanical Serum by Vintner’s Daughter. I found this brand through [the local store] Take Care DC. It’s a hydrating serum that preps the skin before locking in moisture with my face cream. Then it’s time for the Awakening Eye Gel by Tammy Fender. She is a well-known facialist and crafts the best holistic skincare.

“I complete my routine with a few drops of our Protect + Nourish Luxury Face Oil. I mix it with the Intensive Repair Balm by Tammy Fender. Our face oil is packed with vitamins and antioxidants and made with pure rosehip oil with rose and jasmine. It’s light enough to wear twice a day, and it provides deep hydration. It also helps with anti-aging, calming [the skin], antioxidant protection, reduction of wrinkles, and hyper-pigmentation.

“The most important step in my morning routine is applying sunscreen. I use Sun Prep Broad Spectrum Sunscreen by Hynt Beauty. It’s lightweight, natural, and goes on completely clear.

Daily makeup routine:

“My makeup was the hardest part of my routine to switch, but I stumbled upon a lovely natural makeup brand called Kjaer Weis. I wear her foundation, blush, highlighter, and mascara. For eyeshadow, [it’s] RMS Beauty.

Weekly masking routine:

“Twice a week, I use the Bright & Easy 3-Minute Flash Mask by Ursa Major for a quick skin reset. They advertise no PEGs in their ingredients. PEGs are the same as propylene gylcol, the chemical [that gave me the allergic reaction].

“I also use the Restorative Radiance Masque by Tammy Fender. It’s luxurious and great to leave on overnight. I recently invested in this mask and love how I can leave it on through the night to help repair and nourish my skin.

Weekly body-care routine:

“[I use] the Honey Body Scrub by Waxing Kara. I discovered [the brand] at West Elm. [It’s] packed with vitamins A, C, and E to fight dullness and uneven skin tones. She uses organic ingredients like jojoba oil, rosehip seed oil, and shea butter. We partnered with her almost three years ago when creating Nourish & Refine, and we love that she’s based in Maryland.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Join the conversation!