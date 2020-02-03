The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC
Bought by: Eric Daniels, former CEO of Lloyds Banking Group.
Listed: $6,900,000.
Sold: $6,500,000.
Days on market: 361.
Where: Georgetown.
Style: Condo.
Bragging points: A 4,400-square-foot penthouse with Potomac River views, four bedrooms, five baths, and a roof terrace.
Sold by: Renée Fleming, opera star, and husband Timothy Jessell, a partner at Greenberg Traurig.
Listed: $1,849,900.
Sold: $1,825,000.
Days on market: 10.
Where: Palisades.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: An end-unit townhouse with three bedrooms, five baths, an elevator, and Potomac River views.
Bought by: Adam Entous, a New Yorker staff writer.
Listed: $1,695,000.
Sold: $1,695,000.
Days on market: 5.
Where: Capitol Hill.
Style: Victorian rowhouse.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths, with original 1800s details including the wood floors and fireplace, plus a finished basement and roof deck.
Maryland
Bought by: David Javdan, managing director of the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.
Listed: $6,495,000.
Sold: $5,970,000.
Days on market: 367.
Where: Bethesda.
Style: Contemporary.
Bragging points: More than 9,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, 11 baths, a saltwater pool, a gym, a theater, and a wine cellar.
Bought by: William Taylor III, a founding partner of Zuckerman Spaeder.
Listed: $1,765,000.
Sold: $1,690,000.
Days on market: 28.
Where: Chevy Chase.
Style: Victorian.
Bragging points: Three bedrooms and baths, with a wraparound front porch, custom moldings, and landscaped gardens.
Virginia
Bought by: DeAngelo Hall, a retired player for the Washington Redskins, and wife Jada.
Listed: $1,850,000.
Sold: $1,825,000.
Days on market: 2.
Where: Broadlands.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: On more than 15 acres, with seven bedrooms, eight baths, a heated pool, a travertine patio, and Viking kitchen appliances.
Sold by: Jim Webb, former US senator from Virginia.
Listed: $1,559,000.
Sold: $1,559,000.
Days on market: 221.
Where: Falls Church.
Style: Rambler.
Bragging points: On Lake Barcroft, with six bedrooms and baths, a pool, several decks, and a place to launch a kayak.
Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.
This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Washingtonian.