The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month—and Who Bought Them

DC

Bought by: Eric Daniels, former CEO of Lloyds Banking Group.

Listed: $6,900,000.

Sold: $6,500,000.

Days on market: 361.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A 4,400-square-foot penthouse with Potomac River views, four bedrooms, five baths, and a roof terrace.

Sold by: Renée Fleming, opera star, and husband Timothy Jessell, a partner at Greenberg Traurig.

Listed: $1,849,900.

Sold: $1,825,000.

Days on market: 10.

Where: Palisades.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: An end-unit townhouse with three bedrooms, five baths, an elevator, and Potomac River views.

Bought by: Adam Entous, a New Yorker staff writer.

Listed: $1,695,000.

Sold: $1,695,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms and four baths, with original 1800s details including the wood floors and fireplace, plus a finished basement and roof deck.

Maryland

Bought by: David Javdan, managing director of the consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal.

Listed: $6,495,000.

Sold: $5,970,000.

Days on market: 367.

Where: Bethesda.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: More than 9,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, 11 baths, a saltwater pool, a gym, a theater, and a wine cellar.

Bought by: William Taylor III, a founding partner of Zuckerman Spaeder.

Listed: $1,765,000.

Sold: $1,690,000.

Days on market: 28.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and baths, with a wraparound front porch, custom moldings, and landscaped gardens.

Virginia

Bought by: DeAngelo Hall, a retired player for the Washington Redskins, and wife Jada.

Listed: $1,850,000.

Sold: $1,825,000.

Days on market: 2.

Where: Broadlands.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: On more than 15 acres, with seven bedrooms, eight baths, a heated pool, a travertine patio, and Viking kitchen appliances.

Sold by: Jim Webb, former US senator from Virginia.

Listed: $1,559,000.

Sold: $1,559,000.

Days on market: 221.

Where: Falls Church.

Style: Rambler.

Bragging points: On Lake Barcroft, with six bedrooms and baths, a pool, several decks, and a place to launch a kayak.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Washingtonian.