Just Say No to Valentine’s Day at These DC Restaurants and Bars

Candlelit dinners? Fire hazard. Glittery cards? Wasting trees. This year, indulge in a Valentine’s Day—or, in the vein of the Parks and Rec ladies, a Galentine’s Day—that has nothing to do with relationship status and everything to do with love—for yourself and for your people.

ABC Pony

2 I St., SE

Recruit your foodie friends for a three-night celebration of Best Friends Day at this Navy Yard Asian/Italian fusion spot. Guest chefs Peter Chang (Thursday, February 13), Bobby Pradachith (Friday, February 14), and Kevin Tien (Saturday, February 15) will each take over ABC Pony’s kitchen for one night of culinary experimentation.

Bar Deco

717 Sixth St., NW

Toast to the Lonely Hearts Club with discounted drinks at this rooftop bar. $15 bottles of champagne, $5 martinis and $3 Labatt Blue Lights will be offered all day on Friday.

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

On Friday, this Brookland hangout will hold a “Salty + Bitter” happy hour 4 PM to 2:30 AM. Discounted offerings include Brussels-sprout chips with sea salt; boiled salt-brined peanuts; and a selection of bitter IPAs.

Crumbs & Whiskers

3211 O St., NW

Cuddle with more than 20 furry friends at this cat cafe’s Galentine’s Day party, starting at 7 PM on Thursday. The feline-focused destination—one of many in the DMV—helps kitties socialize and encourages adoptions for cats without a home. Tickets come with a surprise “sweet treat” and complimentary café beverage.

Franklin Hall

1348 Florida Ave., NW

Dying to set someone up? This Columbia Heights beer hall is bringing back its popular Shark Tank-like dating event from 7 to 10 PM Friday. People “apply” to prepare a three-minute PowerPoint presentation about a single friend’s date-worthy qualities, then take part in a Q&A session. If public speaking isn’t your thing, you can watch a drag performance by KC B. Yoncé and down cocktails with names like “Be Mine…Except If Your Texts Are Green.”

The Line DC

1770 Euclid St., NW

If you’d rather spend an evening with Andy Warhol than Nora Ephron, look no further than the fourth annual Heartbreaker’s Ball, presented by contemporary art organization Transformer. Mingle with art-lovers, sip free bubbly, and peruse works from DMV artists from 7 PM to 11 PM on Friday.

Po Boy Jim

1934 Ninth St., NW

This Cajun spot is hosting a special edition of its midnight brunch on Friday from 8 PM to 3 AM. Seating is first come, first serve.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

On Monday, February 10 from 8 PM to 1 AM, drown any sorrows in $8 cocktails from guest bartender Grady Meier. The LeDroit Park cafe’s “Break-up Bar” features drinks such as “Punch, Drunk, Love,” with Appleton rum and mango, passionfruit, and lime; or “Til Daq Do Us Part” with pineapple-infused rum and Mezcal.

SPIN

1332 F St., NW

On Friday, February 14, this Penn Quarter ping pong club will host a “Love Pong” party from 9 PM to 1 AM. There will be a DJ, love-themed cocktails, a tarot card reader, a wedding chapel with a “faux officiant,” a glitter station and, of course, ping pong.

Urbana

2121 P St., NW

Make like Leslie Knope and go all out for Galentine’s Day at this Dupont Circle Italian spot on Thursday. From 5 to 10 PM, there will be female-themed cocktails and playlists. Diners can order a $10 pizza and Prosecco combo, and those who register in advance will receive a complimentary glass of sparkling rosé.

W Hotel

515 15th St., NW

Dance Friday night away at Heartbreak Hotel, a party at the newly renovated rooftop bar POV. It’s $45 a ticket, and there will be limited open bar starting at 11 PM.

