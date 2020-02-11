We asked Craig Fehrman, author of the new book Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote, to pick the best and worst of the genre.
“It’s still an amazing read today. You can really see how his mind works. He believed that books were powerful and important, and that’s why he worked so hard on a book of his own.”
“This is probably the best presidential memoir, but it had very little impact on Grant’s legacy. If a book this good can’t shape his reputation, what hope does any presidential author have?”
“It’s forgotten today, but it was a huge hit. It’s a model for writing a presidential memoir: Be personal, be specific, and talk about what it felt like to be President.”
“The instinct would have been to write something kind of bland that appeals to lots of people. But he couldn’t help but write a book that was interesting and prickly and complicated.”
“We should give Buchanan credit for being the first President to publish an autobiography in his lifetime, but it’s a terrible book.”
“I would also like to draw special attention to Harding’s poetry [not included in this book]. I’ll give you a snippet: ‘I love your poise / of perfect thighs / when they hold me / in paradise.’ ”
“He ended up publishing volume after volume of this memoir, and I honestly think that he had more pages than readers.”
“He’s a very talented writer, a very deep reader, but was always in such a hurry that it impeded a lot of his books. The Benton biography is a good example of that.”
This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Washingtonian.
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Nathan is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian. Originally from Nashville, he graduated from Columbia Journalism School with a master’s degree in 2019. His work has also appeared in SPIN, NYLON, and Nashville Lifestyles.
Which Presidents Could Actually Write?
A new book looks at the written work of everyone who’s occupied the White House.
We asked Craig Fehrman, author of the new book Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote, to pick the best and worst of the genre.
Best
1. Abraham Lincoln, Political Debates 1860
“It’s still an amazing read today. You can really see how his mind works. He believed that books were powerful and important, and that’s why he worked so hard on a book of his own.”
2. Ulysses S. Grant, Personal Memoirs 1885
“This is probably the best presidential memoir, but it had very little impact on Grant’s legacy. If a book this good can’t shape his reputation, what hope does any presidential author have?”
3. Calvin Coolidge, The Autobiography of Calvin Coolidge 1929
“It’s forgotten today, but it was a huge hit. It’s a model for writing a presidential memoir: Be personal, be specific, and talk about what it felt like to be President.”
4. Barack Obama, Dreams From My Father 1995
“The instinct would have been to write something kind of bland that appeals to lots of people. But he couldn’t help but write a book that was interesting and prickly and complicated.”
Worst
1. James Buchanan, Mr. Buchanan’s Administration on the Eve of the Rebellion 1866
“We should give Buchanan credit for being the first President to publish an autobiography in his lifetime, but it’s a terrible book.”
2. Warren G. Harding, Rededicating America 1920
“I would also like to draw special attention to Harding’s poetry [not included in this book]. I’ll give you a snippet: ‘I love your poise / of perfect thighs / when they hold me / in paradise.’ ”
3. Herbert Hoover, The Memoirs of Herbert Hoover 1951
“He ended up publishing volume after volume of this memoir, and I honestly think that he had more pages than readers.”
4. Theodore Roosevelt, Thomas Hart Benton 1886
“He’s a very talented writer, a very deep reader, but was always in such a hurry that it impeded a lot of his books. The Benton biography is a good example of that.”
This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Washingtonian.
Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter
Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.
Nathan is an editorial fellow at Washingtonian. Originally from Nashville, he graduated from Columbia Journalism School with a master’s degree in 2019. His work has also appeared in SPIN, NYLON, and Nashville Lifestyles.
Most Popular in News
25 Incredibly DC Dating Stories—From Meet-Cutes to Nightmares
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Opinions About DC, Ranked
7 of DC’s Favorite Couples Tell Us How They Met
Todd Hitt’s Shameless Con: How Washington Society Got Scammed by One of Its Own
A DC Guy Planned Six Dates in a Single Night—and All the Women Found Out
Washingtonian Magazine
February 2020: 100 Very Best RestaurantsView Issue
Subscribe
Get Us on Social
Get Us on Social
Related
Author Carmen Maria Machado on Her Time in DC and the Great Advice She Gives Young Writers
Amber Sparks’s New Book Is Dark, Funny, and Strange—and Was Partly Written on the Metro
Did the Government Shutdown Result in a Baby Boom Nine Months Later?
How Two High-Powered DC Executives Found Time to Write Genre Novels
More from News
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Opinions About DC, Ranked
7 of DC’s Favorite Couples Tell Us How They Met
Amber Sparks’s New Book Is Dark, Funny, and Strange—and Was Partly Written on the Metro
25 Incredibly DC Dating Stories—From Meet-Cutes to Nightmares
The Washington Post Is on the Front of the Washington Post
A Major Sam Gilliam Retrospective Is Coming to the Hirshhorn
Food Money Sex: The 23-Year-Old Who’s Dating Two Guys at Once and Trying to Cut Back on Her Spending
“An Unspeakable Loss for Our Newsroom”: The Capital Gazette Loses Two More Journalists to Buyouts