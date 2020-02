It’s all about the chalkboard of specials at this bright, airy pizza shop. That’s where you’ll find blistery pies with seasonal toppings—squash blossoms, tardivo (a kind of chicory)—plus a short list of salads and small plates. Dinners here are for grazing on, say, a bowl of Prosecco-steamed clams, a bulb of burrata, and maybe a cut of oil-cured tuna. If you’re a fan of anything bitter, you’ll love the bar, which stirs up easy-drinking amaro-tinted cocktails. Moderate.

