Washingtonian Rosé Soirée
05/20/2020
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Long View Gallery
1234 9th St NW
Washington, DC, 20001
ABOUT THE EVENT
Celebrate Spring at Washingtonian’s “Rosé Soirée”, a vibrant evening of rosé, entertainment and dancing at Long View Gallery. You’ll sample top-rated rosé while enjoying sweet and savory bites, live music, and more! This is a 21+ event.
Rosé Soirée 2020 GA
$65.00
Enjoy two hours of your favorite rosé! This ticket allows for 7 pm entry into the event.
Rosé Soirée 2020 VIP
$75.00
Enjoy two hours of your favorite rosé! This ticket allows for 6 pm entry into the event.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law.
You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!