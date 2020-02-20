Details Tickets Help

Washingtonian Rosé Soirée

05/19/2020
6:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Long View Gallery
1234 9th St NW
Washington, DC, 20001
ABOUT THE EVENT

Sip, sip, rosé! Celebrate Spring at Washingtonian’s much anticipated Rosé Soirée. You’ll enjoy a vibrant evening of rosé, hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and dancing all night at Long View Gallery. Vendors will provide sips from their booths to attendees that will be toting Washingtonian wine glasses throughout the night. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet representatives from their favorite – and soon to be favorite – wine vendors.

This is a 21+ event. Make sure to purchase your VIP ticket for an extra hour to enjoy!

Get Tickets
Get Tickets

Early Admission: Rosé Soirée 2020
$75.00
Enjoy three hours of your favorite rosé! This ticket allows for 6 pm early entry into the event.
General Admission: Rosé Soirée 2020
$65.00
Enjoy two hours of your favorite rosé! This ticket allows for 7 pm entry into the event.
SUMMARY OF CHARGES
ITEM Quantity Amount
{{ ticket.object.ticket_name }} {{ ticket.count }} {{ ticket.price_text }} {{ ticket.price | toCurrency }}
Subscription {{ this.subscriptionPrice | toCurrency }}
Discount - {{ this.discountAmount | toCurrency }}
Sales Tax {{ this.taxPrice | toCurrency }}
Total {{ this.totalPrice | toCurrency }}
