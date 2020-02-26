March Travel Deals

Luxe Staycation

Where: Fairmont Washington DC, Georgetown, 2401 M St., NW; 202-429-2400.

What’s special: Located in Washington’s West End and adjacent to Georgetown, this hotel in 2017 finished a $27 million renovation that included revitalization of the lobby, the bar, and the sunlit courtyard. Guests can take advantage of the fitness center with steam room, sauna, whirlpool, indoor saltwater pool, and a slew of classes (yoga, spin, Pilates, Barre, and Zumba). Light fare, beer, wine, and cocktails are served at the lobby bar, lounge, and courtyard.

The deal: The “Washingtonian Bed & Breakfast” package includes breakfast for two, a $60 value. Rates start at $229. Book using this link or by calling 800-257-7544.

When: Valid for stays through December 31, 2020.

Starry-Eyed

Where: Primland, 2000 Busted Rock Rd., Meadows of Dan, Va.; 866-960-7746.

What’s special: A boutique resort set on 12,000 Blue Ridge Mountain acres in southwest Virginia, Primland is a getaway that merges nature and luxury. Among the experiences: Guests can stay in a luxury tree house with panoramic views. Another: Through a Celestron CGE Pro 1400 telescope, guests get extraordinary glimpses of the heavens and objects beyond the solar system thanks to Primland’s altitude and clear night skies. Other activities include traversing RTV trails or exploring extensive mountain-biking trails, sampling a mixologist’s moonshine concoctions, relaxing at the spa, practicing yoga on a private meditation deck, fishing for trout, and dining on farm-to-table cuisine.

The deal: The Washingtonian reader special starts with booking a Mountain or Cedar Bluff room for two mid-week (Sunday through Thursday nights). It includes daily breakfast and stargazing at the Observatory Dome. The price is $360 a night, versus a regular rate of $550 not including breakfast and stargazing. To book, call 866-960-7746 and mention the “Washingtonian rate.”

When: Valid for stays through March 31, 2020.

A Taste of Portugal in New York

Where: Pestana Park Avenue, 23 East 39th St.; New York, 646-952-6100.

What’s special: The Pestana Park Avenue, which opened in February, is the 100th hotel of the Portuguese Pestana Hotel Group. The New York outpost has 94 rooms with oversized windows, plus artwork and photography which aim to give guests the feeling of being in a Portuguese home. There are coffee and tea machines in-room, free Wi-Fi, and pets are allowed. The hotel is close to the Empire State Building, the United Nations, Rockefeller Center, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Grand Central Station, and Bryant Park.

The deal: Washingtonian readers receive 20 percent off the room rates, a $10 minibar credit, and one dry-cleaned shirt or blouse per day. Rates start at around $143 a night with the discount. To book, click here and use code WASHDEAL2020.

When: Valid for stays through April 30, 2020.

Warm Weather Escape

Where: Haven Riviera Cancun, Riviera Maya, Mexico; 305-774-0040.

What’s special: This adults-only, all-inclusive resort is located between Cancun and Riviera Maya and is only 10 miles southeast from Cancun International airport. It has 333 junior suites, all with plush king-size beds, ocean or garden views, walk-in showers for two, personalized mini-bars, and around-the-clock concierge and room service. The resort has one main restaurant, four a la carte restaurants, two snack bars, nine bars including two swim-up bars, and a full-service spa.

The deal: The Washingtonian reader special gives guests an extra 15 percent off Haven’s spring deal rates, which are already up to 50 percent off, starting at $324 a night for a Garden View Jr. Suite (normally $589). For a top-of-the-line Oceanfront Swim-Out Suite, the rate starts at $563 (normally $1,024). To book, go to havenresorts.com and use the code SDEAL20.

When: Book by March 31, 2020, for stays through May 31, 2020.*

*This has been corrected since the original post.