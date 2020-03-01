Shopping

6 Looks That Prove Poofy Sleeves and Oversize Silhouettes Are Adding Oomph to Spring Fashions

And, yes, shoulder pads are back.

Written by
Photographed by Jillian Clark | Published on
Ready for a close-up: Tulle vest by Najla and Cynthia Burt, $490 at Dur Doux. “Pyramid Relic” clip-on earrings, $295 at Alexis Bittar.

It’s the season of more is more. Poofy sleeves, oversize shoulders (they’re back!), and other details are adding oomph to spring fashions.

Statement silhouette:“I Am Not Paid to Wear This Dress” tulle dress by Viktor & Rolf, $1,388 at Farfetch. “X FP Movement Side to Side” jumpsuit in pink by Free People, $98 at Revolve. “Maysale” suede mules by Manolo Blahnik, $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Sterling-silver Cuban-link pavé cubic-zirconia bracelets, $365 to $585; silver bangles with semiprecious cabochon stones, $175 each; silver-wrap snake bracelet, $195; silver cuff with turquoise stones, $225; and green-and-silver glitter resin earrings, $145; all at Tabandeh.

Color-block pop: Poplin pearl-button shirt by Prabal Gurung, $795 at Bergdorf Goodman. Strapless top with sunshine-yellow draping and skirt with orange ruffles, both at Reem Acra (prices on request; 212-421-3200). Necklace of multicolored resin stone and leather, $685 at Tabandeh. “Alpine” bag in zebra by Lizzie Fortunato, $380 at the Shoe Hive.

Orange blossom: “Madame Butterfly” brocade midi-dress by Rosie Assoulin, $2,495 at Net-a-Porter. Le Sac bracelet bag by Jacquemus, $260 at Shopbop. Large fan clip-on earrings in 24-karat gold foil on ebony, $245; 24-karat gold-foil wave bracelet, $455; and 24-karat gold-foil wide stretch bracelet, $640; all at Tabandeh.

Shoulder season: Double-breasted blazer dress by Attico, $1,325 at Farfetch; crystal-studded button-post earrings, $115 at Alexis Bittar.

Subtle edge: “Erin” organza top by Cinq à Sept, $295; high-waisted faux-leather pants by The Kooples, $388; pearl-embellished cat-eye sunglasses by Gucci, $1,230; leather phone holder by Balenciaga, $950; and kitten cap-toe booties by Alexandre Birman, $750; all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Cotton drop earrings, $195, and gold-plated Cuban-link pavé cubic-zirconia bracelet, $585; both at Tabandeh. Chain-link gold-tone cuff bracelet, $245, and crumpled-segment soft-link Lucite-and-gold-tone bracelet, $295; both at Alexis Bittar. Wide-brim felt hat by Maison Michel, $670 at Farfetch.

Styling by Lindsey Evans Studio; Hair by Jerome Obry; Makeup by Tasia Mitropoulos; Model is Amelia Barnard at THE Artist Agency; Shot on Location at yolk

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Washingtonian.

