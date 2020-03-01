6 Looks That Prove Poofy Sleeves and Oversize Silhouettes Are Adding Oomph to Spring Fashions

It’s the season of more is more. Poofy sleeves, oversize shoulders (they’re back!), and other details are adding oomph to spring fashions.

Statement silhouette:“I Am Not Paid to Wear This Dress” tulle dress by Viktor & Rolf, $1,388 at Farfetch. “X FP Movement Side to Side” jumpsuit in pink by Free People, $98 at Revolve. “Maysale” suede mules by Manolo Blahnik, $745 at Saks Fifth Avenue. Sterling-silver Cuban-link pavé cubic-zirconia bracelets, $365 to $585; silver bangles with semiprecious cabochon stones, $175 each; silver-wrap snake bracelet, $195; silver cuff with turquoise stones, $225; and green-and-silver glitter resin earrings, $145; all at Tabandeh.

Color-block pop: Poplin pearl-button shirt by Prabal Gurung, $795 at Bergdorf Goodman. Strapless top with sunshine-yellow draping and skirt with orange ruffles, both at Reem Acra (prices on request; 212-421-3200). Necklace of multicolored resin stone and leather, $685 at Tabandeh. “Alpine” bag in zebra by Lizzie Fortunato, $380 at the Shoe Hive.

Orange blossom: “Madame Butterfly” brocade midi-dress by Rosie Assoulin, $2,495 at Net-a-Porter. Le Sac bracelet bag by Jacquemus, $260 at Shopbop. Large fan clip-on earrings in 24-karat gold foil on ebony, $245; 24-karat gold-foil wave bracelet, $455; and 24-karat gold-foil wide stretch bracelet, $640; all at Tabandeh.

Shoulder season: Double-breasted blazer dress by Attico, $1,325 at Farfetch; crystal-studded button-post earrings, $115 at Alexis Bittar.

Subtle edge: “Erin” organza top by Cinq à Sept, $295; high-waisted faux-leather pants by The Kooples, $388; pearl-embellished cat-eye sunglasses by Gucci, $1,230; leather phone holder by Balenciaga, $950; and kitten cap-toe booties by Alexandre Birman, $750; all at Saks Fifth Avenue. Cotton drop earrings, $195, and gold-plated Cuban-link pavé cubic-zirconia bracelet, $585; both at Tabandeh. Chain-link gold-tone cuff bracelet, $245, and crumpled-segment soft-link Lucite-and-gold-tone bracelet, $295; both at Alexis Bittar. Wide-brim felt hat by Maison Michel, $670 at Farfetch.

Styling by Lindsey Evans Studio; Hair by Jerome Obry; Makeup by Tasia Mitropoulos; Model is Amelia Barnard at THE Artist Agency; Shot on Location at yolk

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Washingtonian.